3 Hot Cyclical Stocks to Buy Now

Cyclical stocks are companies that tend to perform well when the economy is trending up, which means that if you are a big believer in the ongoing recovery from the pandemic you should be very interested in this area of the market. These companies offer products and services that are in high demand when the economy is doing well but also get hit hard during economic contractions. That means a lot of these cyclical stocks were punished during the pandemic and in some cases have yet to fully recover their pre-pandemic prices.With the U.S. Commerce Department releasing early estimates for US GDP for Q1 2021 of 6.4%, there’s a good chance the economy is well on its way towards a full rebound. It’s also possible that this is the beginning of a multi-year rally in cyclical names given all of the unprecedented activity that has taken place to stimulate the economy. Several hot cyclical stocks stand out as smart buys at this time, let’s take a look at 3 of them below.Specialty retailers like Williams-Sonoma are a great example of a cyclical company that could be in for strong growth as the economy gets healthier. Combine that with trends like e-commerce growth and people spending more time at home and you have the recipe for a long-term winner. Williams-Sonoma sells high-quality home furnishings products and operates 614 retail stores under the Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Rejuvenation brands. What stands out about this company in the crowded retail sector is that it sells unique merchandise including high-end cookware, cutlery, home furnishings, and decorative accessories.Williams-Sonoma reported a very strong FY 21 that saw the company almost double its EPS year-over-year and deliver record sales growth. The company also saw e-commerce revenues account for 70% of the company’s $6.8 billion in sales, which tells us that it has effectively developed this important sales channel. With brands that appeal to younger generations like Millennials who are buying homes for the first time and lofty ambitions to reach $10 billion in revenue in the next 5 years, investors should be confident in this company’s vision and its proven track record with building successful brands.This diversified industrial conglomerate is a great cyclical stock for a variety of reasons. First, Honeywell is a leading blue-chip industrial company that has a history of growing its dividends over the years. That tells us that Honeywell is a well-managed company that has been able to successfully deal with the ups and downs of the economy over the years. Additionally, many of the company’s end markets including aerospace, process automation, and industrial materials should see sharp rebounds as the global economy recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.Honeywell recently beat earnings estimates and exceeded its own guidance, but it’s worth mentioning that the company is still dealing with an ongoing recovery in some of the areas of the business that were hit hardest by the pandemic. Specifically, the commercial airline industry has been a major drag on earnings and resulted in a 22% year-over-year decline in the company’s aerospace sales in Q1. With that said, Honeywell raised its full-year sales and adjusted EPS guidance and should see even better results as the year goes on, especially as the aviation industry bounces back. The bottom line here is that Honeywell is a great cyclical stock to own given the company’s strong balance sheet and potential to outperform in 2021.In case you haven’t noticed, the price of lumber is consistently hitting record highs thanks to huge demand in the housing market. It’s up over 280% since the start of the pandemic and builders are scrambling for supply. That’s a big reason to consider adding shares of this hot cyclical stock, Weyerhaeuser Co . It’s one of the world’s largest integrated forest products companies that is primarily involved in growing and harvesting timber. The company also produces, distributes, and sells wood and paper products.As the largest private owner of timberlands in the U.S. and a company with very solid fundamentals, this REIT is a great way to take advantage of the lumber shortage. Keep in mind that the global demand for lumber will likely be extremely high for the remainder of the year, which will keep prices inflated and benefit this company’s earnings in a big way. When you account for the fact that Weyerhaeuser stock also offers a 1.76% dividend yield and has rallied 17% year-to-date, it's even easier to have conviction in adding shares. This is a cyclical stock that is a clear buy for as long as the housing boom lasts.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Weyerhaeuser (WY) 1.4 $39.22 +1.7% 1.73% 95.66 Buy $35.63 Honeywell International (HON) 2.7 $228.66 +1.1% 1.63% 32.81 Buy $220.08 Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 1.7 $183.15 +4.3% 1.29% 35.29 Hold $144.26

After a year like 2020, many Americans figure that just getting to 2021 was enough. But for many people, the start of a new year still means making resolutions. And while many Americans are still waking up to Groundhog’s Day, there is hope that things will look dramatically different in September than they do right now.Some of the most popular resolutions include losing weight, exercising more, or taking steps to get our life and/or business more organized. And many pure-play companies lean into these trends and are doing well.As an alternative to this, you can also invest in companies that are not pure plays but can still benefit from consumers looking to start fresh. Owning these stocks helps you manage your risk. If the trend holds, you can ride the wave. On the other hand, if the wave turns into a ripple, the stocks have other catalysts to get them through.In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at both of these categories. We’ve got several pure-play companies that let investors buy stocks in companies benefiting from these trends. We’ll also give you a few stocks that fall in the latter category.These are stocks that you might buy at any time and for many reasons. However, they present excellent buys as the new year begins.