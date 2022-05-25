Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet

×
S&P 500   3,957.11 (+0.40%)
DOW   31,949.34 (+0.06%)
QQQ   289.52 (+0.79%)
AAPL   140.34 (-0.01%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.05%)
FB   182.76 (+0.82%)
GOOGL   2,120.55 (+0.05%)
AMZN   2,130.65 (+2.34%)
TSLA   660.00 (+5.07%)
NVDA   165.73 (+2.59%)
BABA   83.09 (+0.75%)
NIO   14.67 (+0.27%)
AMD   90.57 (-0.65%)
CGC   4.90 (+2.94%)
MU   67.27 (+0.98%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   73.72 (-1.07%)
F   12.67 (+2.01%)
DIS   102.83 (+1.22%)
AMC   10.89 (+4.81%)
PFE   53.66 (+0.47%)
PYPL   78.96 (+0.39%)
NFLX   184.57 (+2.35%)
S&P 500   3,957.11 (+0.40%)
DOW   31,949.34 (+0.06%)
QQQ   289.52 (+0.79%)
AAPL   140.34 (-0.01%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.05%)
FB   182.76 (+0.82%)
GOOGL   2,120.55 (+0.05%)
AMZN   2,130.65 (+2.34%)
TSLA   660.00 (+5.07%)
NVDA   165.73 (+2.59%)
BABA   83.09 (+0.75%)
NIO   14.67 (+0.27%)
AMD   90.57 (-0.65%)
CGC   4.90 (+2.94%)
MU   67.27 (+0.98%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   73.72 (-1.07%)
F   12.67 (+2.01%)
DIS   102.83 (+1.22%)
AMC   10.89 (+4.81%)
PFE   53.66 (+0.47%)
PYPL   78.96 (+0.39%)
NFLX   184.57 (+2.35%)
S&P 500   3,957.11 (+0.40%)
DOW   31,949.34 (+0.06%)
QQQ   289.52 (+0.79%)
AAPL   140.34 (-0.01%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.05%)
FB   182.76 (+0.82%)
GOOGL   2,120.55 (+0.05%)
AMZN   2,130.65 (+2.34%)
TSLA   660.00 (+5.07%)
NVDA   165.73 (+2.59%)
BABA   83.09 (+0.75%)
NIO   14.67 (+0.27%)
AMD   90.57 (-0.65%)
CGC   4.90 (+2.94%)
MU   67.27 (+0.98%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   73.72 (-1.07%)
F   12.67 (+2.01%)
DIS   102.83 (+1.22%)
AMC   10.89 (+4.81%)
PFE   53.66 (+0.47%)
PYPL   78.96 (+0.39%)
NFLX   184.57 (+2.35%)
S&P 500   3,957.11 (+0.40%)
DOW   31,949.34 (+0.06%)
QQQ   289.52 (+0.79%)
AAPL   140.34 (-0.01%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.05%)
FB   182.76 (+0.82%)
GOOGL   2,120.55 (+0.05%)
AMZN   2,130.65 (+2.34%)
TSLA   660.00 (+5.07%)
NVDA   165.73 (+2.59%)
BABA   83.09 (+0.75%)
NIO   14.67 (+0.27%)
AMD   90.57 (-0.65%)
CGC   4.90 (+2.94%)
MU   67.27 (+0.98%)
T   21.30 (+0.66%)
GE   73.72 (-1.07%)
F   12.67 (+2.01%)
DIS   102.83 (+1.22%)
AMC   10.89 (+4.81%)
PFE   53.66 (+0.47%)
PYPL   78.96 (+0.39%)
NFLX   184.57 (+2.35%)

Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet

Agilent Technologies Raises Guidance, So What? 

Agilent Technologies (NASDAQ: A) had a good quarter in FQ2, and calendar Q1, but there is one glaring problem with the report. The company’s results are good, and the outlook is good, but it’s all priced into the stock, and the stock is still trading at over 25X its earnings. The average S&P 500 company is trading about 40% below that level and yielding a much larger 1.47% which makes us think the downtrend may not be over. Agilent is a good company and proving nimble in today’s environment but there are other tech plays with lower values and higher yields to focus on now. The takeaway is that we don’t think Agilent is at the bottom quite yet, but we think it might be close. 

Agilent Beats And Raises Guidance On Core Strength 

Agilent did not have a bad quarter, far from it, but the valuation and market conditions have the stock in a downtrend and these results are not going to end that by themselves. The company reported $1.61 billion in net revenue for a gain of 5.2% over last year. The mid-single-digit gain is OK enough but missed the Marketbeat.com consensus by 62 basis points. The gain was driven primarily by the DGG segment which grew by 14% and was offset by smaller 7% and 2% gains in the LGAG segment. LGAG is the largest segment by far and accounts for 55% of quarterly revenue and had an outsized impact on the net results. 

Moving down to the income, the company was able to improve margin at both the net and operating levels. The net margin expanded by 310 basis points while the operating margin expanded by a slightly smaller 300 basis points to drive solid bottom-line results but this was already priced in as well. The company's $1.13 in adjusted EPS is up 16% and beat the consensus but by a penny. The takeaway is that margins were a little better than expected, revenue a little worse, and the net result is earnings that are more or less in line with the consensus and the guidance is the same. 


Agilent execs were confident enough in the results to raise the guidance but to ranges in-line with the Marketbeat.com consensus figures. The bias, however, is to the downside because the guidance is bracketing the consensus figure with the consensus figure right at the high end. Agilent will have to perform at the high end of its expectations just to meet the market's expectations and that is a high bar to beat. The takeaway here is that business is sound but not enough to inspire a rally

The Analysts Are Still Buying Agilent 

The 12 analysts rating Agilent Technologies have it pegged at a firm Buy and at least one of them has released commentary in the wake of the Q2 results. Analysts from Robert W. Baird maintained an Outperform rating but raised the price target to $161. This is in line with the broader Marketbeat.com consensus of $162.90 which is 34% above the current price action. The consensus figure is down over the past 90 days but flat over the last 30. 

The Technical Outlook: Agilent Might Be Bottoming 

Agilent Technologies might be bottoming at this level but it is still in the bottoming pattern if it is. The pattern we are watching is a possible Head & Shoulders Reversal that is only now forming the second shoulder. If price action is able to find support in the $118 to $121 range we see the market forming a trend change that will probably lead to sideways, rangebound trading over the next few months at least. If, however, price action continues to fall and retest the current low there is a chance of lower prices over the summer. 

Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.