Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?

S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
S&P 500   3,992.01
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   297.82
Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot! 
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do? 
Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
[BREAKING] New "Living Missile" to Replace Nuclear Missiles (Ad)
Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch

Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?

Thu., March 9, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • Korn Ferry stock is up about 6% after delivering a double beat in its recent earnings report. 
  • Weakness in its fee revenue guidance may be foreshadowing weaker employment numbers in coming months. 
  • KFY stock is down about 30% since November 2021 suggesting that the pace of hiring is already slowing. 
  • Consistent revenue and earnings should put Korn Ferry on your watchlist, but not much more at this time. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry stock price

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) delivered its earnings report for the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year on March 8, 2023. The company scored a double beat, and investors responded by pushing KFY stock up nearly 6%. But one item in the company’s earnings report may be predicting more turbulent times ahead.  

The expression “a canary in a coal mine” is used to highlight events that are indicators of future danger. One of the dangers facing the U.S. economy at this time, is the threat of a recession. Many economic indicators point to a weakening economy. But, to date, employment remains strong. In front of that backdrop, Korn Ferry delivered its Q3 2023 earnings report.

What Did the Earnings Report Say? 

First things first. Korn Ferry beat on both the top and bottom lines. It delivered earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01, which was more than 10% higher than the 91 cents predicted by analysts. Revenue reached $680.78 million, higher than the $669.56 million expected.  

Korn Ferry also announced it would be issuing a cash dividend of 15 cents a share. The dividend will be payable on April 14 to shareholders of record on March 27, 2023.  

Decreasing Revenue from its Search Business 

Here’s where the news is not so good. Overall fee revenue was roughly flat for the quarter on a year-over-year basis. The $680.8 million that Korn Ferry posted compared to the $680.7 million it posted in the same quarter in 2022.  

But the company did lower its fee revenue guidance for the coming quarter. Korn Ferry now forecasts between $690 million and $710 million. That would be down from the $721.1 million the company posted in 2022.  


The company also said that fee revenue specific to its executive and professional search business declined YOY. The company cited “global economic factors” for the decline.  

On the one hand, this wasn’t a surprise. The company had warned investors about the possible softening in its prior earnings report. And at that time, the company told investors it would initiate a cost-cutting initiative to reduce run rate expenses between $45 million and $55 million.  

But when everyone is looking for any sign that employment is weakening, we may look back on this as an early warning sign. We know that layoffs are on the rise. If companies are deciding not to utilize Korn Ferry’s services it may be a sign that the companies are planning to leave those positions unfilled. 

What This Means for KFY Stock? 

What any of this means for the broader economy is anyone's guess. The economy is defying expectations. But stock charts do tell a story. And right now, it suggests caution if you’re considering a position in Korn Ferry.  

Between the onset of the pandemic and November 5, 2021, KFY stock nearly tripled in share price. But since then, the stock is down nearly 30%, and if the company's search business continues to be under pressure, the stock could have further to fall.  

Analysts give the stock a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a price target that suggests an upside of around 7%. And the stock is attractively valued with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 9x earnings. Still, KFY stock seems like a watchlist candidate and not much more at this time.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Korn Ferry right now?

Before you consider Korn Ferry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Korn Ferry wasn't on the list.

While Korn Ferry currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Korn Ferry (KFY)
2.078 of 5 stars		$58.14+5.5%1.03%9.58Moderate Buy$62.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.

Recent Videos

Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
Has Rivian Stock Reached a Buyable Bottom?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: