S&P 500   4,442.01 (+1.04%)
DOW   34,338.27 (+0.63%)
QQQ   370.02 (+1.71%)
AAPL   192.62 (+1.60%)
MSFT   342.41 (+2.20%)
META   288.56 (+2.50%)
GOOGL   120.70 (+1.34%)
AMZN   130.76 (+2.24%)
TSLA   263.62 (+2.38%)
NVDA   424.96 (+4.10%)
NIO   9.83 (+4.69%)
BABA   83.57 (+0.02%)
AMD   114.10 (+2.57%)
T   15.87 (-0.69%)
F   15.10 (+1.00%)
MU   63.63 (-1.09%)
CGC   0.39 (-10.88%)
GE   108.93 (+1.10%)
DIS   88.78 (-0.19%)
AMC   4.32 (-2.26%)
PFE   36.18 (+0.17%)
PYPL   66.28 (+0.64%)
NFLX   442.94 (+3.43%)
Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?

Fri., June 30, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Big banks including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs may be ready to boost shareholder payouts now that Federal Reserve's stress tests are behind them.
  • All 23 major banks subject to the stress tests have passed.
  • The financials sector was the S&P's best performer following that news.
  • Watch for dividend announcements after the closing bell on June 30. 
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)
2.9204 of 5 stars		$28.80+0.5%3.06%8.65Hold$36.77
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)N/A$33.62+0.6%2.08%12.16N/AN/A
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
2.143 of 5 stars		$144.36+0.6%2.77%10.65Moderate Buy$157.35
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.311 of 5 stars		$322.72-0.1%3.10%11.49Moderate Buy$389.17
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
