S&P 500   4,700.58
DOW   36,407.11
QQQ   384.29
These 3 Fertilizer Stocks Poised For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Uber Looking Like A Top 2022 Pick
US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market
More weakness in tech stocks pulls Wall Street mostly lower
Game-Changing News For Beyond Meat 
Report: Kazakh president's home ablaze as protests escalate
Undervalued Unifirst Corporation Pulls Back To Support
S&P 500   4,700.58
DOW   36,407.11
QQQ   384.29
These 3 Fertilizer Stocks Poised For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Uber Looking Like A Top 2022 Pick
US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market
More weakness in tech stocks pulls Wall Street mostly lower
Game-Changing News For Beyond Meat 
Report: Kazakh president's home ablaze as protests escalate
Undervalued Unifirst Corporation Pulls Back To Support
S&P 500   4,700.58
DOW   36,407.11
QQQ   384.29
These 3 Fertilizer Stocks Poised For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Uber Looking Like A Top 2022 Pick
US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market
More weakness in tech stocks pulls Wall Street mostly lower
Game-Changing News For Beyond Meat 
Report: Kazakh president's home ablaze as protests escalate
Undervalued Unifirst Corporation Pulls Back To Support
S&P 500   4,700.58
DOW   36,407.11
QQQ   384.29
These 3 Fertilizer Stocks Poised For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
Uber Looking Like A Top 2022 Pick
US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market
More weakness in tech stocks pulls Wall Street mostly lower
Game-Changing News For Beyond Meat 
Report: Kazakh president's home ablaze as protests escalate
Undervalued Unifirst Corporation Pulls Back To Support

Year of the Tiger: Time to Invest in These 3 Chinese Stocks

Thursday, January 6, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
Year of the Tiger: Time to Invest in These 3 Chinese Stocks

After a strong 2020, China’s stock market had a rough go of it last year. Beijing’s regulatory action and tight monetary policy led to a 29% decline in the MSCI China index. Most U.S. listed Chinese companies didn’t fare well either.

Looking ahead to 2022, the good news is that Chinese equities are inexpensive. Using the iShares MSCI China ETF as a proxy, they have a P/E ratio of 15x compared to 23x for the S&P 500.

Combine the attractive valuation with the potential more supportive government policy and investing in China looks like a good move in 2022, i.e., the year of the tiger.

The next question is a harder one. Which stocks should U.S. investors buy?

A good starting point is to find undervalued plays on the purchasing power of the Chinese consumer. Here are three names that should rise to the top of the buy list.

Is JD.com Stock Undervalued?

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), short for Jingdong.com, is China second-largest online retailer. It sells a vast assortment of products from electronics and furniture to books and clothing. And although it faces intense competition from Alibaba and others, the size and projected growth of the Chinese retail market should create multiple winners. It is a market that according to research group Technavio will grow 10% annually through 2025.

China’s retail market is also attractive because it remains highly fragmented. Whereas the top 20 U.S. retailers make up more than half of the domestic retail market, China’s top 20 comprise less than 20%. So as the pandemic continues to accelerate the Chinese consumer’s shift to online, JD.com should be a major beneficiary.

Formerly 360buy.com, the company has recently expanded beyond regular e-commerce with a Retail-as-a-service offering. Making its technology and retail infrastructure available to others has opened JD.com to more sectors of the Chinese economy and created a strong complimentary revenue stream.

The largest JD.com shareholder is Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings Limited at 17% and Walmart owns approximately 9% of the stock. With other public companies, institutions, and insiders owning most of the stock this leaves about one-fifth of the shares outstanding left for retail investors. With JD.com down 40% from its February 2021 peak and analysts forecasting 33% earnings growth in 2022, it’s a good time to grab some of those shares.

What is a Good China Grocery Store Stock?

Dingdong (NYSE: DDL) is a grocery store and delivery service in one that has a presence in 29 Chinese cities. It is establishing a leadership position in China’s massive on-demand grocery market by selling meat, seafood, produce, and other daily staples from huge warehouse-style stores that remind of Costco and Sam’s Club. Overlay this with a Doordash-esque home delivery service that has an ambitious 29 minute delivery target and Dingdong should be ringing plenty of doorbells in the years to come.

The company estimates that China’s fresh groceries and daily necessities markets will grow at an annual rate of 6% and 7%, respectively, through 2025. By then the combined market size is expected to be roughly $2.4 trillion about half of which will take place online. So, the market opportunity is clearly there, but what about Dindong’s financials?

While Dingdong’s stock has trended lower since listing on the NYSE in June 2021, its financial performance has gone the opposite direction. Revenue was up 111% year-over-year in the third quarter thanks to a similar jump in gross merchandise value (GMV). Importantly, higher margin private label products accounted for almost 6% of GMV and will be an important growth driver going forward. The company is operating at a net loss, but the gross and net margins are trending higher, and analysts expect a sharp bottom line improvement in 2022.

Dingdong stock is down to about $14 after shooting above $40 on its second day of trading. When it comes to defensive bets on China’s grocery industry, Dingdong is not next to the Twinkies…it’s in the bargain aisle.

Is PetroChina Stock a Good Value?

PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) is not as oversold as other beaten-up Chinese ADRs, but it does offer tremendous value at current levels. That’s because the country’s largest oil company is trading at less than 7x this year’s earnings estimate. It also pays a semiannual dividend which based on last year’s distribution gives the stock a 7.5% yield.

When it comes to finding international energy stocks to play the rebound in oil and gas prices, PetroChina has been more of an afterthought. Many investors stay away from it because it is a state-run entity and as such is subject to the unpredictable actions of the Chinese government. But it may be a risk worth taking considering the company’s recent surge in profitability. Year-to-date through September operating income has nearly tripled despite the average realized oil price up a more modest 56%.

China’s electric vehicle ambitions have also kept investors away from PetroChina. Yet there is expected to plenty of demand for crude oil for plenty of auto and non-auto related industries over the next few years with China being the world’s second-largest oil consumer. The company’s growth prospects in natural gas are also encouraging with a shift from coal to natural gas underway. And with PetroChina involved in numerous non-gasoline products like diesel, kerosene, and lubricants, it touches many sectors of the Chinese economy—and could help fuel growth and income accumulation in a long-term portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in PetroChina right now?

Before you consider PetroChina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PetroChina wasn't on the list.

While PetroChina currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
PetroChina (PTR)2.5$44.83-0.4%7.99%6.38Hold$36.18
Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)1.5$13.96-2.1%N/AN/ABuy$24.50
JD.com (JD)2.5$63.02-1.8%N/A25.51Buy$103.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.