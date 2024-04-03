S&P 500   5,205.81
Biotech Sector Nears Breakout: Will it Outperform in Q2?
Stock market today: Global shares drop after Wall Street sinks on rate worries
2 Data Storage Device Stocks Thriving From the AI Boom
Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
Buy the Dip in Paychex, Inc. for a Pay Check at Retirement
Biotech Sector Nears Breakout: Will it Outperform in Q2?

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
April 3, 2024

Photo of office building with Amgen logo

Key Points

  • The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is consolidating in the upper range, suggesting a potential sector breakout.
  • Despite modest YTD gains in the biotech sector, the recent consolidation has contracted further, hinting at energy buildup for a higher breakout.
  • The sector ETF's key holdings are Amgen (AMGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which influence sector direction and momentum.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences

The popular iShares Biotechnology ETF NASDAQ: IBB has formed a bullish consolidation in the upper portion of its 52-week range, hinting at a significant sector-wide breakout. 

The bullish formation comes at a time when technology, and specifically semiconductor stocks, have continued to outpace the broader market, continuing the theme from 2023. However, as the year's first quarter came to a close, various other sectors began playing catch up to the overall market and the semiconductor sector. 

Despite its modest 1% year-to-date gains, the Biotech sector has spent several months consolidating in a tight range, potentially building up energy and steam for a higher breakout. Given its setup and modest YTD gains, this sector might be an attractive choice for growth-orientated investors looking to reallocate capital in the second quarter. 

So, let's examine the biotech sector ETF and key industry players who might provide clues about the sector’s ability to rise. 

The Biotechnology ETF Nears Breakout 

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is an exchange-traded fund that aims to match the performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index. This index includes biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on NASDAQ that meet specific industry and eligibility criteria set by NASDAQ. The ETF seeks to replicate the price and yield outcomes of this index.

ibb stock chart for marketbeat

The Biotech sector ETF has spent the year consolidating in a contracting range, with $133 as critical support and $140 as the all-important resistance and breakout level. Notably, while the sector has lagged behind the overall market, it has maintained its position above rising SMAs, potentially building up energy for a breakout above $140. If the ETF can experience an uptick in volume as the price clears $140 with authority, it might signal a higher timeframe shift in momentum and the beginning of a fresh uptrend. 


To better understand the driving forces behind the sector ETF, let's examine its top three holdings, which are instrumental in shaping its direction and overall success.

Top 3 Holdings of the IBB

Amgen NASDAQ: AMGN

AMGN is the IBB’s top holding, with 8.83% of the ETF's shares and just under 2.7 million shares held. 

Amgen, the multinational biopharmaceutical giant, has a market capitalization of $152 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. Year-to-date, the biopharmaceutical giant has declined by almost 1.5%. The stock recently bounced into its 200-day SMA, and as the second quarter gets underway, it will be vital for the stock to reclaim this area to buck its short-term downtrend. 

Vertex Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: VRTX

Vertex is the second highest weighted stock in the IBB ETF, with an 8.33% weighting. VRTX has been one of the standout performers in recent years, with shares soaring over 33% over the previous year and substantially outperforming the sector and its competitors. The company has a market capitalization of $107 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09.

Similar to the sector ETF, VRTX has been consolidating in a contracting, bullish formation since the beginning of the year. The stock is trading between its 20-day and 50-day SMA, with the 50-day SMA coinciding with the breakout area. If VRTX can convincingly clear its 50-day SMA, around $423, it could spark further momentum for the stock and sector.

Gilead Sciences NASDAQ: GILD

Gilead Sciences, the biopharmaceutical giant, is best known for pioneering treatments in HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, and other critical health areas. With 8.19%, GILD is the third-highest-weighted holding of the ETF. Notably, GILD offers a dividend yield of 4.2% and has projected earnings growth of 6.08% for the full year ahead. 

While its share performance pales compared to VRTX over the previous year, GILD shares have steadily consolidated for one year, with $72 - $70 acting as critical support. Based on fifteen analyst ratings, GILD has a Hold rating and consensus price target, forecasting an impressive 16.53% upside.

Should you invest $1,000 in Gilead Sciences right now?

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Search Headlines: