Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?

Key Points The biotech sector has experienced a significant rally after bouncing off uptrend support and is now consolidating near major SMAs.

Rising investor optimism and speculation in the short term might drive the rally, with the potential for the sector to shift from lagger to leader.

Three industry-leading biotech stocks showing notable strength: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), Moderna (MRNA), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

5 stocks we like better than Moderna

The biotech sector and its popular ETF, the iShares Biotechnology ETF NASDAQ: IBB, have lagged the overall market during the year, with its shares slightly red. However, in recent weeks, the sector has enjoyed a significant rally after bouncing off its uptrend support and now consolidating near several major Simple Moving Averages (SMA).

The recent rally in the biotech sector comes at a time of rising investor optimism and speculation in the short term. The overall market and critical sectors, like technology and finance, trade in the upper portion of their 52-week range after experiencing a significant selloff just weeks ago.

Get Moderna alerts: Sign Up

So, if the newfound support can sustain itself and the rally in the overall market lasts, might the biotech sector shift from lagger to leader for the remainder of the year, or at the least in the short term? If that is to happen, an investor armed with a bullish biotech bias might benefit from gaining exposure to some of the ETF’s top holdings with notable recent and higher timeframe strength.

So, let’s take a closer look at the sector and three industry-leading biotech stocks displaying notable strength in the sector.

In Focus: The Biotech Sector

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF is an exchange-traded fund that aims to replicate the price and yield outcomes of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index. This index includes biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on NASDAQ that meet specific industry and eligibility criteria set by NASDAQ.

While the biotech sector ETF is negative by nearly 2% on the year, it has rebounded impressively in recent weeks. It is now consolidating in a tight range between converging moving averages. In the near term, if the ETF can break above its one-week range, with $134 acting as resistance, a push toward resistance near $138 might be the subsequent consolidation and target zone.

If a short-term breakout and further price stabilization are to occur, then biotech stocks that have outperformed on the year might continue to do so. Let’s look at three stocks that have displayed relative strength in the sector in the year.

3 Biotech Stocks Leading the Way

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The IBB’s second-largest holding is Regeneron NASDAQ: REGN, with an impressive weighting of 8.22%. On the year, the $105 billion pharmaceutical giant has led the sector notably with its almost 10% gain. And with REGN just 3.4% away from its 52-week high, continued strength in the sector might nudge the stock to new heights. Conversely, a move high in REGN could result in upward momentum for the sector. Analysts favor REGN, with a moderate buy rating based on twenty analyst ratings and a price target predicting almost 2% upside.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Moderna, Inc.

Shares of Moderna NASDAQ: MRNA have significantly outperformed the sector and market year-to-date, up over 22%. From a technical analysis perspective, the stock doesn’t appear to be slowing down. MRNA is in a firm uptrend and trying to break out of a short-term consolidation with clear momentum to the upside. Although the sentiment is leaning toward the bears, with a considerable short interest and recent insider selling, should the overall sector continue its move higher, MRNA could continue to outperform, given its recent momentum.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: VRTX is the third-largest holding of the sector ETF, with an 8.06% weighting, making it an influential sector stock. VRTX has slightly outperformed the sector with its almost 3% gain this year. The stock has held an impressive uptrend for several consecutive years and is now just 7% away from its 52-week high. Having recently broken its short-term bullish consolidation, a move toward the high $430s shouldn’t be ruled out.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Price Chart for Friday, May, 10, 2024

Before you consider Moderna, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moderna wasn't on the list.

While Moderna currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here