S&P 500   3,241.32 (+0.20%)
DOW   28,657.14 (+0.08%)
QQQ   215.05 (+0.41%)
AAPL   299.70 (+0.76%)
FB   211.48 (+1.35%)
MSFT   158.64 (+0.01%)
GOOGL   1,389.01 (+2.02%)
AMZN   1,897.36 (+1.19%)
CGC   20.01 (+0.55%)
MU   53.60 (-1.71%)
BABA   216.24 (-0.35%)
GE   11.99 (+0.08%)
TSLA   447.86 (+1.09%)
AMD   48.29 (-0.66%)
ACB   1.90 (-5.00%)
NFLX   335.24 (+2.87%)
GILD   65.56 (+0.75%)
DIS   145.55 (-0.65%)
S&P 500   3,241.32 (+0.20%)
DOW   28,657.14 (+0.08%)
QQQ   215.05 (+0.41%)
AAPL   299.70 (+0.76%)
FB   211.48 (+1.35%)
MSFT   158.64 (+0.01%)
GOOGL   1,389.01 (+2.02%)
AMZN   1,897.36 (+1.19%)
CGC   20.01 (+0.55%)
MU   53.60 (-1.71%)
BABA   216.24 (-0.35%)
GE   11.99 (+0.08%)
TSLA   447.86 (+1.09%)
AMD   48.29 (-0.66%)
ACB   1.90 (-5.00%)
NFLX   335.24 (+2.87%)
GILD   65.56 (+0.75%)
DIS   145.55 (-0.65%)
S&P 500   3,241.32 (+0.20%)
DOW   28,657.14 (+0.08%)
QQQ   215.05 (+0.41%)
AAPL   299.70 (+0.76%)
FB   211.48 (+1.35%)
MSFT   158.64 (+0.01%)
GOOGL   1,389.01 (+2.02%)
AMZN   1,897.36 (+1.19%)
CGC   20.01 (+0.55%)
MU   53.60 (-1.71%)
BABA   216.24 (-0.35%)
GE   11.99 (+0.08%)
TSLA   447.86 (+1.09%)
AMD   48.29 (-0.66%)
ACB   1.90 (-5.00%)
NFLX   335.24 (+2.87%)
GILD   65.56 (+0.75%)
DIS   145.55 (-0.65%)
S&P 500   3,241.32 (+0.20%)
DOW   28,657.14 (+0.08%)
QQQ   215.05 (+0.41%)
AAPL   299.70 (+0.76%)
FB   211.48 (+1.35%)
MSFT   158.64 (+0.01%)
GOOGL   1,389.01 (+2.02%)
AMZN   1,897.36 (+1.19%)
CGC   20.01 (+0.55%)
MU   53.60 (-1.71%)
BABA   216.24 (-0.35%)
GE   11.99 (+0.08%)
TSLA   447.86 (+1.09%)
AMD   48.29 (-0.66%)
ACB   1.90 (-5.00%)
NFLX   335.24 (+2.87%)
GILD   65.56 (+0.75%)
DIS   145.55 (-0.65%)
Log in

Aeromexico says it has deal with Boeing on grounded 737 Max

Posted on Monday, January 6th, 2020 By The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Aeromexico has reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation over the global grounding of the 737 Max jet last year after two deadly crashes, the Mexican airline announced Monday.

Aeromexico said in a statement that the terms of the agreement are confidential but it will “mitigate the costs derived from the temporary suspension of operations.”

Aeromexico grounded its fleet of six 737 Max 8 jets on March 11, 2019.

Concerns about the aircraft's safety arose after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. In both incidents a sensor malfunction led to the triggering of an automated system that pushed the planes’ noses down, investigators determined.

Aeromexico said it hopes to resume use of its grounded 737 Max 8s once the airliner is recertified.

Boeing has reached partial settlements with Southwest and Turkish Airlines on compensation related to the 737 Max's grounding, also under undisclosed terms. Last week American Airlines said it was negotiating with Boeing.

Boeing’s board of directors ousted then-CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Dec. 23, after it became clear that regulators would not certify the grounded plane to fly again by year’s end, as he had hoped.


More on MarketBeat
Analysts Hate These 12 StocksAnalysts Hate These 12 Stocks
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
Top Ten Brokerages You Can TrustTop Ten Brokerages You Can Trust


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel