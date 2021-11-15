Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation

S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
White House confident Biden's bill will pass House this week
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative

Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation

Monday, November 15, 2021 | Isabel Debre, Associated Press


Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, attends the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport for international travel, handled some 20% more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, Griffiths said Monday, signaling cautious optimism for the ravaged aviation industry even as a full recovery may remain years off. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In its second blockbuster deal announcement in as many days at the biennial Dubai Air Show, Airbus announced on Monday that it has received an order from the Air Lease Corporation for 111 new aircraft.

The deal, likely valued into the tens of billions of dollars, includes 25 A220-330s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321 XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs. High-level executives of Airbus and Air Lease Corporation announced the sale at a press conference in Dubai.

“It’s a sign that things start to look more positive and to look beyond the COVID-19 horizon,” Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, told reporters.

On the first day of the aviation expo, the European plane maker gave another lift to the order book with the sale of 255 new aircraft to Indigo Partners’ various low cost carriers — a deal valued at some $30 billion, based on the pre-pandemic price list.

The Dubai Air Show sees a stream of order and product announcements over its five days. On Monday, Nigeria’s Overland Airways signed a $299 million contract for three E175 jets from Embraer, Brazil’s iconic plane manufacturer, to be delivered from 2023, along with three purchase rights for the same model.

The sales came as Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, announced it handled 20% more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, signaling cautious optimism for the ravaged aviation industry.

Yet a full recovery remains years off. Just 20.7 million people squeezed through the airport so far this year — a 74% drop from before the coronavirus hit in 2019.

CEO Paul Griffiths said Monday the figure still represents a sharp turn in fortunes for the crucial east-west transit hub that was clobbered by the pandemic.

“We're still optimistic for recovery being very strong,” Griffiths told The Associated Press amid the aroma of jet fuel and noise of plane takeoffs. “It’s going to be a couple of years, but I hope I’m wrong.”

Some 6.7 million passengers passed through the airport over the third quarter, with flights surging 17% between January and September compared to the same period last year. It's a welcome change from the steady stream of bad news in 2020, when the airport slashed 34% of its staff and mothballed a main terminal as the coronavirus closed borders around the world.

“Growth is returning very strongly,” Griffiths said, citing a 40% spike in bookings last month. The airport is gearing up for flying to rebound at the year's end, betting that accelerating vaccinations and relaxing travel curbs will allow Europeans to flee wintry weather for Dubai's beaches and tourists to visit the giant world's fair in the city that runs until March.

Griffiths said confidence also grew with the loosening of travel restrictions from India and Pakistan, which remained the airport's largest market this quarter and routinely send legions of laborers and visitors to the United Arab Emirates. Airlines have expanded their flying schedules as the United States recently welcomed back vaccinated Europeans and India reopened for quarantine-free tourism on Monday.

Still, there are lingering signs that the industry's worst-ever crisis may not be over. Behind Griffiths, tails of scores of Emirates’ iconic fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s, largely grounded amid the pandemic, loomed at Dubai World Central, the Gulf city’s second airport that went out of use for commercial flights last year.

The Middle East’s biggest carrier, Emirates, reported receiving an additional $681 million from the Dubai government earlier this month, bringing the total cash aid close to $3.8 billion as it posted $1.6 billion in losses for the third quarter.

Yet as demand for long-haul travel picks up and more superjumbo jets fill the skies, the airport's dedicated A380 terminal, Concourse A, will return to life later this month, Griffiths said.

“We've been cash positive throughout the pandemic and not relied on any subsidy from any other entity,” Griffiths added, while acknowledging that the region's airlines have struggled with the slow return of long-haul and business trips.

Even as variants continue to course through inoculated populations and economic recovery remains slanted toward wealthier Western countries, Griffiths described a torrent of pent-up travel demand after a year and a half of financial pain.

“We'll see people having the confidence to rush back to travel," he said. “I don't think it will be a trickle. It will be a flood."

Meanwhile at Israel’s pavilion, across the carpeted halls of the Dubai Air Show convention center, the military-industrial behemoths behind the country’s arsenals of unmanned aerial vehicles, missile defense systems and fighter jets hawked their wares for the first time after Israel and the UAE normalized diplomatic relations last year.

Shared enmity of Iran, the Shiite powerhouse known to provide drones and other military technology to its proxies in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Gaza, helped bring Israel and the UAE together. But even as a drone mock-up dangled behind him from the ceiling, Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, repeatedly declined to discuss the regional politics behind the company’s deals with the UAE.

He took pains to avoid mention of Iran and to stress the civilian nature of IAI's exports, focusing on its space satellites, aircraft conversions and aerial surveillance.

“There’s a lot of threats all around,” Levy told The Associated Press when asked multiple times about the escalation of drone attacks across the region, including the volatile waters of the Persian Gulf, blamed on Iran. “I’m not analyzing them. I’m just saying they exist. And countries need to be prepared to defend themselves against those threats.”

Should you invest $1,000 in Air Lease right now?

Before you consider Air Lease, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Lease wasn't on the list.

While Air Lease currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.