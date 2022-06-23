All big US banks pass Fed's annual 'stress tests'

×
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.25 (+1.28%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.25 (+1.28%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.25 (+1.28%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)
S&P 500   3,795.73 (+0.95%)
DOW   30,677.36 (+0.64%)
QQQ   284.25 (+1.28%)
AAPL   138.27 (+2.16%)
MSFT   258.86 (+2.26%)
META   158.75 (+1.86%)
GOOGL   2,244.84 (+0.68%)
AMZN   112.44 (+3.20%)
TSLA   705.21 (-0.43%)
NVDA   162.25 (-0.83%)
NIO   23.05 (+2.22%)
BABA   112.11 (+6.62%)
AMD   82.43 (-1.58%)
MU   56.22 (-0.21%)
CGC   3.60 (+7.78%)
T   20.61 (+1.43%)
GE   64.07 (-0.73%)
F   11.56 (+0.70%)
DIS   94.30 (+0.86%)
AMC   12.05 (-4.37%)
PFE   50.09 (+2.08%)
PYPL   73.81 (+1.15%)
NFLX   181.71 (+1.58%)

All big US banks pass Fed's annual 'stress tests'

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s 33 biggest banks have enough capital to withstand a severe economic contraction, the Federal Reserve said Thursday.

In its latest annual “stress tests” of the U.S. financial system, the Fed built a scenario under which the nation’s unemployment rate would more than double to 10%, and a severe contraction in commercial real estate and stock market values would cause losses of more than $600 billion.

Even in with those variables, the 33 largest banks would still, on average, have a capital ratio 9.7%, well above the 4.5% required by law, the Fed said. Capital ratios are an industry measure of how strong a cushion a bank holds against unexpected losses.

The “stress tests” have become an annual report card for the nation’s financial system since being implemented after the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis. The biggest banks are required to pass these annual examinations before they can start paying out shareholders dividends and buying back shares.

The tests vary from year to year, but generally involve the Fed testing to see how steep the losses in the banking industry would be if unemployment were to skyrocket and economic activity were to severely contract. For example, the Federal Reserve has recently tested banks against the possibility of a double-dip recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed’s test is an academic exercise, and this examination is not predicting a recession, even though financial markets have increasingly priced in the possibility of a recession later this year as the nation’s central bank raises rates to combat inflation.


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.