Analyst Downgrades JetBlue Stock, Options Bears Respond

The shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) are down 2.6% to trade at $13.17 at last check, after Deutsche Bank downgraded the equity to "hold" from "buy," and cut its price-target to $16 from $21. The firm noted it expects the low-cost airline to be stagnant as the industry recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The brokerage bunch was mostly optimistic towards JetBlue Airways stock coming into today, with six of the 10 analysts in question rating it a "buy" or better. What's more, the 12-month consensus target price of $15.20 is a 14.9% premium to the security's current levels.

The equity had been charging higher prior to today's bear note, though its rally fell short at the $14.20 mark yesterday. The 60-day moving average has been keeping a tight lid on shares this month, though, and longer term JBLU remains down 33.4% year-over-year.

At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), JBLU's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 0.33 sits higher than 97% of readings from the last 12 months. This indicates that though calls are still outnumbering long puts on an overall basis, the latter are getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual pace.

Today's options pits are brimming with bearish bets. So far, 25,000 puts have crossed the tape, which is nine times the volume that is typically seen at this point, as opposed to just 3,479 calls. Most popular is the May 12 put, followed by the 13 put in the same monthly series, with positions being opened at the latter.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.