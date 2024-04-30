Free Trial

Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
April 30, 2024

Key Points

  • Boston Scientific is a diversified medical device company that was able to buck the industry slowdown in Q1 2024 and beat both top and bottom-like consensus estimates.
  • With a Q12025 EPS of 56 cents, Boston Scientific beat analyst expectations by 5 cents.
  • The company raised its Q2 2024 and full-year 2024 guidance.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Boston Scientific

Photo of the front of the Boston Scientific Building. Boston Scientific Defies Medtech Slowdown, Raises Outlook

Medical device maker Boston Scientific Co.'s NYSE: BDX product portfolio encompasses a wide range of therapeutic areas, from cardiovascular, urology, and neuromodulation to endoscopy instruments and rhythm management. The medical sector company is acquiring rhythm modulation device maker Axonics Inc. NASDAQ: AXNX in the second half of 2024 as the FTC requests additional information on the deal. Boston Scientific's main competitors are medical device makers, including Medtronic plc NYSE: MDT, Stryker Co. NYSE: SYK and Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT.

Product Portfolio Revenue Streams

Boston Scientific has two divisions: Cardiovascular and Medical Surgery (MedSurg).

In Q1 2024, 63% of revenues came from the Cardiovascular segment, with $1.872 billion. This is split between interventional cardiology (ICTx) at $652 million, Watchman at $344 million, cardiac rhythm management (CRM) at $575 million and electrophysiology (EP) at $300 million. Peripheral intervention (PI), comprised of stents, balloons and catheter sales, generated $573 million. Cardiovascular revenues rose 15.9% YoY to $2.445 billion in revenues.

Under MedSurg, endoscopy generated $642 million. Urology generated $513 million. Neuromodulation generated $256 million. The MedSurg segment saw a 10.3% rise in YoY revenues to $1.413 million.

Chart showing how BSX hit new 52-week highs on a stellar Q12024 earnings report and raise full year 2024 guidance.

Daily Ascending Triangle

BSX formed a daily ascending triangle breakout pattern. The ascending trendline started at $65.52, catching all pullbacks at higher highs against the flat-top horizontal upper trendline at $69.00. The Q1 2024 EPS beat and raised guidance triggered a gap the following morning and the breakout. Shares peaked at $74.39 and established the gap fill at $72.55. The daily relative strength index (RSI) bounced through the 70-band to stall flat at the 75-band. Pullback support levels are at $70.48, $69.00, $66.80 and $64.14.


Solid Q1 2024 Results

Boston Scientific reported Q1 2024 EPS of 56 cents, beating analyst expectations by 5 cents. Revenues rose 13.8% YOY to $3.86 billion, beating $3.68 billion consensus estimates. Shares surged to new 52-week highs on the results and its updated raised guidance.

Upside Guidance

Boston Scientific issued upside guidance for Q2 2024 EPS of 57 cents to 59 cents. Revenues are expected to rise 10.5% to 12.5% or $3.98 billion to $4.05 billion versus $3.93 billion consensus estimates. Full-year 2024 EPS was raised to $2.29 to $2.34 versus $2.26 consensus estimates. Revenues are expected to rise 11% to 13% YoY to $15.8 billion to $16.1 billion versus $15.59 billion consensus estimates. 

CEO Insights

Boston Scientific Today

Boston Scientific Co. stock logo
BSXBSX 90-day performance
Boston Scientific
$72.30
-0.20 (-0.28%)
(As of 10:58 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$48.35
$74.39
P/E Ratio
60.76
Price Target
$75.09
Add to Watchlist
Boston Scientific CEO Mike Mahoney pointed out the Q1 2024 results surpassed its internal expectations. This was driven by the nearly 90 new products that were launched globally in 2023. Operations sales rose 15% YOY in the first quarter of 2024, and organic sales rose 13%, exceeding the 9% high-end expectations. Six of its eight business units rang up double-digit gains.

Mahoney shared insights on its different business units. Urology sales rose 10% operationally and organically, with double-digit growth in stone management and prosthetic urology. Endoscopy sales rose 12% operationally and 10% organically, underpinned by differentiated anchored products like AXIOS and single-use imaging products. Neuromodulation sales jumped 10% operationally but declined 1% organically. Its brain franchise grew in the high single-digits.

The company received FDA approval for WaveWriter, a non-surgical back pain indication and next-gen FAST auto-dose. Peripheral intervention saw 16% operation growth and 11% organic growth in the quarter. Cardiology saw fantastic strength, growing 18% operationally and organically.

Mahoney commented, "Our exceptional results this quarter were fueled by our talented global team and the strength of our diversified businesses and pipeline, including the initial U.S. launch of the FARAPULSE™ Pulsed Field Ablation System."

Needham Predicted Correctly

Needham had correctly guessed that Boston Scientific would beat their consensus estimate numbers several days before the earnings release. The impressive thing is that this happened despite the softness of the medical device market, as it only grew 5.3% in Q1 2024 versus 8.3% YOY in Q4 2023. They also correctly predicted that Boston Scientific would be able to bear consensus estimates and guide higher due to the new product launches combined with management's conservative guidance.

Boston Scientific analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat.

Should you invest $1,000 in Boston Scientific right now?

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election Cover
7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election

Looking to avoid the hassle of mudslinging, volatility, and uncertainty? You'd need to be out of the market, which isn’t viable. So where should investors put their money? Find out with this report.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Boston Scientific (BSX)
4.398 of 5 stars		$72.44-0.1%N/A60.87Moderate Buy$75.09
Axonics (AXNX)
2.9268 of 5 stars		$66.89-0.1%N/A-514.50Hold$70.73
Medtronic (MDT)
4.6705 of 5 stars		$80.28-0.7%3.44%25.57Hold$94.91
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
4.9896 of 5 stars		$106.57-0.7%2.06%33.20Moderate Buy$121.50
Stryker (SYK)
4.7424 of 5 stars		$339.26+0.1%0.94%41.12Moderate Buy$340.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.

More From MarketBeat
Conflict In Israel Sends Gold Soaring ???? Here’s How To Get Your Share
from Colonial Metals
7 dividend stocks with double-digit growth rates to boot
from MarketBeat
AI finds its first serious application
from Wall Street Star
7 Stocks Set to Boom from the Weight Loss Craze
from MarketBeat
Healthcare Takes A Big Step Forward With The Help Of AI
from The Bull Report
7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Beat Fixed-Income Yields
from MarketBeat
Protect Your Bank Account Before It’s Too Late
from Weiss Ratings
12 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Now
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Skip Nvidia: Finding AI Stocks Beyond the Buzz
Skip Nvidia: Finding AI Stocks Beyond the Buzz
Alphabet Stock is Surging
Alphabet Stock is Surging
Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
The Bottom is in For Tesla: Watch This Before Buying the Bounce
The Bottom is in For Tesla: Watch This Before Buying the Bounce
Search Headlines: