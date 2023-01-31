QQQ   292.37 (+0.72%)
AAPL   143.12 (+0.08%)
MSFT   245.56 (+1.17%)
META   147.99 (+0.63%)
GOOGL   97.68 (+0.76%)
AMZN   102.41 (+1.85%)
TSLA   170.63 (+2.38%)
NVDA   194.21 (+1.35%)
NIO   12.16 (+1.16%)
BABA   110.50 (-0.63%)
AMD   73.80 (+1.86%)
T   20.25 (+0.45%)
MU   60.12 (-2.58%)
F   13.32 (+3.34%)
CGC   2.91 (+2.46%)
GE   80.69 (-0.17%)
DIS   108.29 (+0.65%)
AMC   5.16 (+2.99%)
PFE   43.64 (+0.21%)
PYPL   80.56 (+1.16%)
NFLX   353.33 (+0.06%)
Apple-Apps-Top-10

Tue., January 31, 2023 | The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

4. HotSchedules

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation


4. Google Chrome, Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Calculator - Pad Edition, Ratha Sou

10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

