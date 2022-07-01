×
QQQ   278.46 (-0.65%)
AAPL   136.56 (-0.12%)
MSFT   256.26 (-0.22%)
META   156.55 (-2.91%)
GOOGL   2,150.64 (-1.31%)
AMZN   107.87 (+1.56%)
TSLA   673.16 (-0.04%)
NVDA   145.65 (-3.92%)
NIO   21.20 (-2.39%)
BABA   114.78 (+0.97%)
AMD   73.26 (-4.20%)
MU   52.05 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.79 (-2.11%)
T   21.01 (+0.24%)
GE   62.50 (-1.84%)
F   11.12 (-0.09%)
DIS   94.64 (+0.25%)
AMC   13.44 (-0.81%)
PFE   51.60 (-1.58%)
PYPL   69.94 (+0.14%)
NFLX   176.15 (+0.73%)
QQQ   278.46 (-0.65%)
AAPL   136.56 (-0.12%)
MSFT   256.26 (-0.22%)
META   156.55 (-2.91%)
GOOGL   2,150.64 (-1.31%)
AMZN   107.87 (+1.56%)
TSLA   673.16 (-0.04%)
NVDA   145.65 (-3.92%)
NIO   21.20 (-2.39%)
BABA   114.78 (+0.97%)
AMD   73.26 (-4.20%)
MU   52.05 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.79 (-2.11%)
T   21.01 (+0.24%)
GE   62.50 (-1.84%)
F   11.12 (-0.09%)
DIS   94.64 (+0.25%)
AMC   13.44 (-0.81%)
PFE   51.60 (-1.58%)
PYPL   69.94 (+0.14%)
NFLX   176.15 (+0.73%)
QQQ   278.46 (-0.65%)
AAPL   136.56 (-0.12%)
MSFT   256.26 (-0.22%)
META   156.55 (-2.91%)
GOOGL   2,150.64 (-1.31%)
AMZN   107.87 (+1.56%)
TSLA   673.16 (-0.04%)
NVDA   145.65 (-3.92%)
NIO   21.20 (-2.39%)
BABA   114.78 (+0.97%)
AMD   73.26 (-4.20%)
MU   52.05 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.79 (-2.11%)
T   21.01 (+0.24%)
GE   62.50 (-1.84%)
F   11.12 (-0.09%)
DIS   94.64 (+0.25%)
AMC   13.44 (-0.81%)
PFE   51.60 (-1.58%)
PYPL   69.94 (+0.14%)
NFLX   176.15 (+0.73%)
QQQ   278.46 (-0.65%)
AAPL   136.56 (-0.12%)
MSFT   256.26 (-0.22%)
META   156.55 (-2.91%)
GOOGL   2,150.64 (-1.31%)
AMZN   107.87 (+1.56%)
TSLA   673.16 (-0.04%)
NVDA   145.65 (-3.92%)
NIO   21.20 (-2.39%)
BABA   114.78 (+0.97%)
AMD   73.26 (-4.20%)
MU   52.05 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.79 (-2.11%)
T   21.01 (+0.24%)
GE   62.50 (-1.84%)
F   11.12 (-0.09%)
DIS   94.64 (+0.25%)
AMC   13.44 (-0.81%)
PFE   51.60 (-1.58%)
PYPL   69.94 (+0.14%)
NFLX   176.15 (+0.73%)

As holiday weekend starts, airport crowds top 2019 numbers

Friday, July 1, 2022 | The Associated Press


A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday evening, June 30, 2022. Heavy travel is expected over the Fourth of July holiday in the United States. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The July Fourth holiday weekend is off to a booming start with airport crowds crushing the numbers seen in 2019, before the pandemic.

Travelers seemed to be experiencing fewer delays and canceled flights early Friday than they did earlier this week.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.4 million travelers at airport checkpoints on Thursday, 17% more than on the same Friday before July Fourth in 2019.

“We expect that (Friday) is going to be busy, of course, and then Sunday will be very busy,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said on NBC's “Today” show.

AAA predicts that nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the weekend, slightly fewer than in 2019. AAA says car travel will set a record even with the national average price for gasoline hovering near $5.

Leisure travel has bounced back this year, offsetting weakness in business travel and international flying. Still, the total number of people flying has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. TSA screened 11% fewer people in June than it did in the same month of 2019.

Thursday marked the 11th time since the pandemic started that TSA checked more people than it did on the same day in 2019, and just the second time since February.

Airlines could almost surely be carrying more passengers if they had enough staffing. Many U.S. airlines have trimmed their summer schedules after bad weather, air-traffic delays and a lack of enough employees caused widespread cancellations over the Memorial Day weekend.

Airline executives blame their flight problems on the Federal Aviation Administration, which runs the nation's air traffic control system, but Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg disputes that claim.

By late morning Friday on the East Coast, airlines had canceled about 200 U.S. flights and another 1,400 were delayed. From June 22 through Wednesday at least 600 flights were canceled, and between 4,000 and 7,000 were delayed per day, according to tracking service FlightAware.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.