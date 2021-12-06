QQQ   386.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   165.32 (+2.15%)
MSFT   326.19 (+0.98%)
FB   317.87 (+3.59%)
GOOGL   2,863.10 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,427.37 (+1.11%)
TSLA   1,009.01 (-0.59%)
NVDA   300.37 (-2.14%)
BABA   123.60 (+10.40%)
NIO   32.34 (+0.59%)
CGC   10.15 (+1.60%)
AMD   139.06 (-3.44%)
GE   96.01 (+3.49%)
MU   82.45 (+1.02%)
T   23.28 (-0.77%)
F   19.22 (+0.42%)
DIS   150.37 (+2.84%)
PFE   51.48 (-5.14%)
AMC   28.79 (-0.76%)
ACB   5.97 (+2.58%)
BA   205.88 (+3.72%)
Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

Monday, December 6, 2021 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

BEIJING (AP) — Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's latest variant eased.

Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained for a second day.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.2% after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron variant might be less dangerous. That might allow travel and business restrictions to ease.

Reports from South Africa, where omicron first was spotted, that hospitals haven't been overwhelmed “is fueling some optimism” among traders who sold earlier, said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.3% to 28,282.01 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.4% to 23.678.51. The Shanghai Composite Index added less than 0.1% to 3,589.95.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced less than 0.1% to 2,974.00 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,273.10.

New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets gained.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,591.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9% to 35,227.03. The Nasdaq added less than 0.1% to 15,225.15.

More than 85% of stocks in the S&P 500 gained, led by technology and banks.

Airlines, cruise lines and other travel companies that stand to gain from avoiding more anti-coronavirus controls advanced after Dr. Anthony Fauci said early indications suggested omicron may be less dangerous than the earlier delta variant.

Norwegian Cruise Line vaulted 9.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. American Airlines climbed 7.9%, while United Airlines gained 8.3%.

It will still take a few weeks to learn whether omicron is more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity.

Investors also are factoring mixed U.S. jobs data and the Federal Reserve's plan to accelerate its withdrawal of stimulus to cool inflation pressures.

The U.S. government is due to report November consumer inflation on Friday.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 59 cents to $70.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract jumped $3.23 on Monday to $69.49. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 38 cents to $73.46 per barrel in London. It surged $3.20 the previous session to $73.08 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 113.54 yen from Monday's 113.49 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1292 from $1.1278.


7 Tech Stocks That Are Heating Up as Anti-Trust Talk Cools Down

For the better part of the last year, Congress has had “big tech” in its crosshairs. But the reasons why largely depend on what side of the aisle a particular individual was on.

On the one hand, there are politicians who are concerned about the role that technology companies play in restricting the free flow of information. On the other hand, there are politicians that are concerned about these companies' stranglehold on competitors and innovation.

But big tech scored an important, albeit not final, victory in late June. At that time, a U.S. judge dismissed two separate complaints against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The question in front of the judge was whether Facebook held a monopoly on social media. Due to a surge in the company’s stock price after the ruling, Facebook became a member of the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. While big tech companies will remain under the Congressional microscope, there’s no denying that investors are looking at the ruling as a signal to rotate back into tech stocks. And that’s the focus of this presentation. What tech stocks should you be buying as anti-trust pressure eases?

It would be easy to start and end the list with the FAANG stocks. After all, the motto “Keep it Simple Stupid” comes to mind. There are simply those companies that offer products that are changing our lives now and will continue to do so in the future. And furthermore, customers will continue to pay for their products.

And I do have a couple of these stocks on my list. But the bulk of the stocks on this list are less expensive alternatives to at least one of the FAANG stocks. It doesn’t mean they’re superior companies, but a rising tide tends to lift all boats. And that means these companies have a large upside and you can purchase the stocks for a lot less.

View the "7 Tech Stocks That Are Heating Up as Anti-Trust Talk Cools Down".


