×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
Soaring inflation divides spending for haves and have-nots
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
Soaring inflation divides spending for haves and have-nots
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
Soaring inflation divides spending for haves and have-nots
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
Soaring inflation divides spending for haves and have-nots
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm

Australian court makes Google pay $515,000 for defamation

Monday, June 6, 2022 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press


Former New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro, left, arrives at the The Federal Court of Australia in Sydney on March 23, 2022. An Australian court on Monday ordered Google to pay a former politician 715,000 Australian dollars ($515,000) over two defamatory YouTube videos. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian court on Monday ordered Google to pay a former politician 715,000 Australian dollars ($515,000) over two defamatory YouTube videos.

John Barilaro, the former New South Wales state deputy premier, had sued Google and comedian Jordan Shanks, also known as friendlyjordies, in the Federal Court over the videos.

Justice Steven Rares found Barilaro had been the “subject of a relentless, racist, abusive and defamatory campaign conducted on YouTube,” a platform owned by Google.

Barilaro told reporters outside the Sydney court that he felt “vindicated” by the judgment.

“I am emotional today. To hear His Justice read out the reasoning and the evidence and the case itself again is a little bit traumatizing,” Barilaro said.

“But I’m happy it’s the end of the journey. You’ve got to be either courageous or stupid to take on Google, and maybe it was a bit of both,” Barilaro added.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

His lawyer Paul Svilans said it was the only case he was aware of where Google was sued for defamation through its YouTube operation.

Barilaro would not have sued if Google had taken down the videos, uploaded in September and October in 2020, as requested by letter in December of that year, he said.

“Once they get our letter and we say it is defamatory, it is racist, you should take it down and they don’t take it down, then they’re on the hook just like any other publisher,” Svilans said.

“They are a trillion dollar company that facilitated the publication of horribly racist material about John,” Svilans said.

The videos had been viewed tens of thousands of times and earned Google thousands of dollars, the judge said.

Google eventually abandoned all of its defenses against Barilaro’s suit. A four-day hearing in March only focused on the amount of damages that Google would pay. Legal costs will be awarded at a later date.


Barilaro’s case against Shanks was settled in November last year when the comedian and political commentator issued an apology, agreed to pay AU$100,000 ($72,000) and edited the videos.

Shanks’ campaign had been cited as a reason for Barilaro’s decision to retire from politics last year.

Rares, the judge, said Google repeatedly failed to take responsibility for its conduct as a publisher.

Google is fighting in Australia’s highest court a Victoria state court decision that its search engine had defamed Melbourne underworld lawyer George Defteros.

Defteros successfully sued Google for AU$40,000 ($28,800) in 2020 because the search engine directed traffic to a 2004 article published in The Age newspaper that reported he had been charged with conspiracy and incitement to murder gangland figures.

The charges were dropped in 2005.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
3.0696 of 5 stars		$2,290.82-2.6%N/A20.72Buy$3,322.81
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.