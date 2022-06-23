Average long-term US mortgage rates inch up to 5.81%

×
S&P 500   3,788.99 (+0.77%)
DOW   30,649.89 (+0.55%)
QQQ   283.87 (+1.14%)
AAPL   137.45 (+1.55%)
MSFT   257.60 (+1.77%)
META   157.58 (+1.11%)
GOOGL   2,247.00 (+0.77%)
AMZN   110.63 (+1.54%)
TSLA   706.58 (-0.24%)
NVDA   164.05 (+0.28%)
NIO   22.65 (+0.44%)
BABA   111.27 (+5.82%)
AMD   83.78 (+0.04%)
MU   56.71 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.43 (+2.69%)
T   20.49 (+0.84%)
GE   63.97 (-0.88%)
F   11.49 (+0.09%)
DIS   93.40 (-0.11%)
AMC   12.31 (-2.30%)
PFE   49.69 (+1.26%)
PYPL   73.22 (+0.34%)
NFLX   180.80 (+1.07%)
S&P 500   3,788.99 (+0.77%)
DOW   30,649.89 (+0.55%)
QQQ   283.87 (+1.14%)
AAPL   137.45 (+1.55%)
MSFT   257.60 (+1.77%)
META   157.58 (+1.11%)
GOOGL   2,247.00 (+0.77%)
AMZN   110.63 (+1.54%)
TSLA   706.58 (-0.24%)
NVDA   164.05 (+0.28%)
NIO   22.65 (+0.44%)
BABA   111.27 (+5.82%)
AMD   83.78 (+0.04%)
MU   56.71 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.43 (+2.69%)
T   20.49 (+0.84%)
GE   63.97 (-0.88%)
F   11.49 (+0.09%)
DIS   93.40 (-0.11%)
AMC   12.31 (-2.30%)
PFE   49.69 (+1.26%)
PYPL   73.22 (+0.34%)
NFLX   180.80 (+1.07%)
S&P 500   3,788.99 (+0.77%)
DOW   30,649.89 (+0.55%)
QQQ   283.87 (+1.14%)
AAPL   137.45 (+1.55%)
MSFT   257.60 (+1.77%)
META   157.58 (+1.11%)
GOOGL   2,247.00 (+0.77%)
AMZN   110.63 (+1.54%)
TSLA   706.58 (-0.24%)
NVDA   164.05 (+0.28%)
NIO   22.65 (+0.44%)
BABA   111.27 (+5.82%)
AMD   83.78 (+0.04%)
MU   56.71 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.43 (+2.69%)
T   20.49 (+0.84%)
GE   63.97 (-0.88%)
F   11.49 (+0.09%)
DIS   93.40 (-0.11%)
AMC   12.31 (-2.30%)
PFE   49.69 (+1.26%)
PYPL   73.22 (+0.34%)
NFLX   180.80 (+1.07%)
S&P 500   3,788.99 (+0.77%)
DOW   30,649.89 (+0.55%)
QQQ   283.87 (+1.14%)
AAPL   137.45 (+1.55%)
MSFT   257.60 (+1.77%)
META   157.58 (+1.11%)
GOOGL   2,247.00 (+0.77%)
AMZN   110.63 (+1.54%)
TSLA   706.58 (-0.24%)
NVDA   164.05 (+0.28%)
NIO   22.65 (+0.44%)
BABA   111.27 (+5.82%)
AMD   83.78 (+0.04%)
MU   56.71 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.43 (+2.69%)
T   20.49 (+0.84%)
GE   63.97 (-0.88%)
F   11.49 (+0.09%)
DIS   93.40 (-0.11%)
AMC   12.31 (-2.30%)
PFE   49.69 (+1.26%)
PYPL   73.22 (+0.34%)
NFLX   180.80 (+1.07%)

Average long-term US mortgage rates inch up to 5.81%

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates inched up this week following last week's mammoth jump, the biggest in 35 years.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate ticked up to 5.81% this week, from last week's 5.78%. Last week's average — which jumped more than a half-point from the previous week — was the highest since November of 2008 during the housing crisis. One year ago, the average 30-year rate was 3.02%.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 4.92% from 4.81% last week. A year ago, the rate was 2.34%.

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point, the biggest single hike since 1994.

The Fed’s unusually large rate hike came after government data showed U.S. inflation rose in May to a four-decade high of 8.6%. The Fed’s benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, will now be pegged to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% — and Fed policymakers forecast a doubling of that range by year’s end.

Higher borrowing rates appear to be slowing the housing market, an important pillar of the economy.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fourth consecutive month in May as climbing mortgage rates and record high prices discouraged house hunters. Existing home sales fell 3.4% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.41 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday.

Even as home sales slowed, home prices kept climbing in May. The national median home price jumped 14.8% in May from a year earlier to $407,600. That’s an all-time high according to data going back to 1999, NAR said.

The brisk jump in rates, along with a sharp increase in home prices, has been pushing potential homebuyers out of the market. Mortgage applications are down more than 10% from last year and refinancings are off 77%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.


Those figures are likely to worsen with more Fed rate increases a near certainty and layoffs in the housing sector have already begun. So far this month, the online real estate broker Redfin said it was laying off 8% of its workers and Compass said it was letting go of 450 employees.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.