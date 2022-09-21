Bank CEOs warn of 'daunting' challenges from inflation

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,887.90 (+0.83%)
DOW   30,878.00 (+0.56%)
QQQ   293.13 (+1.52%)
AAPL   158.57 (+1.06%)
MSFT   247.53 (+2.10%)
META   149.11 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   102.79 (+1.63%)
AMZN   123.53 (+1.10%)
TSLA   313.53 (+1.55%)
NVDA   140.15 (+6.37%)
NIO   19.20 (-5.93%)
BABA   83.92 (-2.19%)
AMD   78.27 (+4.01%)
T   16.61 (+0.30%)
MU   52.47 (+3.29%)
CGC   3.09 (+0.32%)
F   13.58 (+3.74%)
GE   66.88 (+0.44%)
DIS   107.93 (+0.33%)
AMC   8.94 (+2.64%)
PYPL   95.50 (+4.22%)
PFE   44.69 (-0.18%)
NFLX   247.81 (+2.04%)
S&P 500   3,887.90 (+0.83%)
DOW   30,878.00 (+0.56%)
QQQ   293.13 (+1.52%)
AAPL   158.57 (+1.06%)
MSFT   247.53 (+2.10%)
META   149.11 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   102.79 (+1.63%)
AMZN   123.53 (+1.10%)
TSLA   313.53 (+1.55%)
NVDA   140.15 (+6.37%)
NIO   19.20 (-5.93%)
BABA   83.92 (-2.19%)
AMD   78.27 (+4.01%)
T   16.61 (+0.30%)
MU   52.47 (+3.29%)
CGC   3.09 (+0.32%)
F   13.58 (+3.74%)
GE   66.88 (+0.44%)
DIS   107.93 (+0.33%)
AMC   8.94 (+2.64%)
PYPL   95.50 (+4.22%)
PFE   44.69 (-0.18%)
NFLX   247.81 (+2.04%)
S&P 500   3,887.90 (+0.83%)
DOW   30,878.00 (+0.56%)
QQQ   293.13 (+1.52%)
AAPL   158.57 (+1.06%)
MSFT   247.53 (+2.10%)
META   149.11 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   102.79 (+1.63%)
AMZN   123.53 (+1.10%)
TSLA   313.53 (+1.55%)
NVDA   140.15 (+6.37%)
NIO   19.20 (-5.93%)
BABA   83.92 (-2.19%)
AMD   78.27 (+4.01%)
T   16.61 (+0.30%)
MU   52.47 (+3.29%)
CGC   3.09 (+0.32%)
F   13.58 (+3.74%)
GE   66.88 (+0.44%)
DIS   107.93 (+0.33%)
AMC   8.94 (+2.64%)
PYPL   95.50 (+4.22%)
PFE   44.69 (-0.18%)
NFLX   247.81 (+2.04%)
S&P 500   3,887.90 (+0.83%)
DOW   30,878.00 (+0.56%)
QQQ   293.13 (+1.52%)
AAPL   158.57 (+1.06%)
MSFT   247.53 (+2.10%)
META   149.11 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   102.79 (+1.63%)
AMZN   123.53 (+1.10%)
TSLA   313.53 (+1.55%)
NVDA   140.15 (+6.37%)
NIO   19.20 (-5.93%)
BABA   83.92 (-2.19%)
AMD   78.27 (+4.01%)
T   16.61 (+0.30%)
MU   52.47 (+3.29%)
CGC   3.09 (+0.32%)
F   13.58 (+3.74%)
GE   66.88 (+0.44%)
DIS   107.93 (+0.33%)
AMC   8.94 (+2.64%)
PYPL   95.50 (+4.22%)
PFE   44.69 (-0.18%)
NFLX   247.81 (+2.04%)

Bank CEOs warn of 'daunting' challenges from inflation

Wed., September 21, 2022 | Ken Sweet, AP Business Writer
Andy Cecere, William Demchak, Jamie Dimon, Jane Fraser, Brian Moynihan, William Rogers Jr., Charles Scharf
From left; U.S. Bancorp Chairman, President, and CEO Andy Cecere; PNC Financial Services Group Chairman, President, and CEO William Demchak; JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon; Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser; Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan; Truist Financial Corporation Chairman and CEO William Rogers Jr.; and Wells Fargo President and CEO Charles Scharf are sworn in as they appear before a House Committee on Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In what has become an annual ritual, the CEOs of the major U.S. banks appeared in front of Congress on Wednesday to sell themselves as shepherds of a helpful industry at a time of financial and economic distress for many Americans.

Democrats called JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup to Washington to talk about pocketbook issues as households contend with the highest inflation since the early 1980's and the midterm election looms just weeks away.

“While COVID is behind us, the economic challenges we are now facing are no less daunting,” said Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, in remarks prepared for the hearing. The hearing broke for recess just before the Federal Reserve announced a 3/4-point hike to its benchmark interest rate as the central bank tries to contain inflation.

While billed as a hearing on everyday finances, the CEOs have been peppered with political questions with Washington in the midst of an election year.

One hot button issue has been the issue of gun store sales. Earlier this month the major payment networks — Visa, Mastercard and American Express — said they would start categorizing gun store sales as a separate merchant code. It’s a decision gun control advocates have pushed for, potentially to help catch surges of gun sales ahead of a mass shooting.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, pushed the bank CEOs on whether they would follow the payment networks’ decision. In response, all six CEOs said they would not stop legal gun sales and would protect consumers’ privacy.

“We don’t want to tell Americans what to do with their money,” said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

The hearing is taking place before the House Committee on Financial Services. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which focus on investment banking, are not testifying this time. Instead, the CEOs of three new banks have been brought in: Andy Cecere of U.S. Bank, William Demchak of PNC Financial and Bill Rogers Jr. of Truist.


Each of them runs “super regionals” — banks that are huge in their own right, with thousands of branches and hundreds of billions in assets, but dwarfed in size by JPMorgan, BofA, Citi and Wells.

The Wall Street CEOs spoke about the current difficulties in the U.S. and global economy. Along with Fraser, JPMorgan CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon, gave a darker than normal outlook.

Dimon said that Americans are currently being “crushed” by inflation.

Many Americans still remember bailing out the banking industry nearly 15 years ago, so the CEOs also used the platform to sell themselves as a force for good.

“The work we do at JPMorgan Chase matters, in good times, and particularly in tough times,” Dimon said in his opening remarks. “We finance Americans’ ambitions with loans for homes, autos, and growing a small business, and provide valuable products and services to more than half of American households.”

Eager to avoid the political headache that comes with being labeled as part of “Wall Street,” the super regionals have used this hearing to sell themselves as a competitive “Main Street” alternative to the Wall Street megabanks.

“We are one-sixth the size of some banks on this panel,” PNC's Demchak said.

A series of mergers have brought increased scrutiny for the super regionals. U.S. Bank is currently in the process of buying MUFG Union Bank, the U.S. consumer banking arm of the Japanese banking giant. Truist resulted from the merger of SunTrust and BB&T, and PNC bought the consumer banking franchise of Spanish bank BBVA.

“We are a responsible provider that works for American consumers and the economy as a whole,” Cecere of U.S. Bank said in his prepared remarks.

The head of Wells Fargo typically faces tough questions from lawmakers because of the various scandals that cost the bank billions of dollars in fines and forced it to operate under the supervision of the Federal Reserve.

Wells CEO Charles Scharf said the bank has taken a number of steps to revamp its culture. But committee chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., was doubtful, noting recent reports about the bank holding fake job interviews for women and having additional fines imposed upon it by financial regulators.

The CEOs will return to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Morgan Stanley (MS)
2.6973 of 5 stars		$87.66+0.5%3.54%11.85Hold$100.08
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
3.2507 of 5 stars		$114.04-1.5%3.51%9.15Moderate Buy$145.95
Citigroup (C)
3.3869 of 5 stars		$46.77-1.0%4.36%5.98Hold$62.19
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.4487 of 5 stars		$323.56+0.1%3.09%7.32Moderate Buy$410.79
Bank of America (BAC)
3.2921 of 5 stars		$33.64-1.6%2.62%10.51Moderate Buy$46.58
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
3.0993 of 5 stars		$42.93-1.1%2.80%10.29Moderate Buy$55.97
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Wells Fargo & Company right now?

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.