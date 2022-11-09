Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand

S&P 500   3,748.57 (-2.08%)
DOW   32,513.94 (-1.95%)
QQQ   263.51 (-2.24%)
AAPL   134.92 (-3.28%)
MSFT   224.83 (-1.77%)
META   101.49 (+5.20%)
GOOGL   87.30 (-1.80%)
AMZN   86.22 (-4.18%)
TSLA   177.43 (-7.25%)
NVDA   137.73 (-5.68%)
NIO   9.20 (-12.88%)
BABA   64.90 (-4.74%)
AMD   59.93 (-6.14%)
T   18.39 (-0.97%)
MU   55.90 (-2.77%)
CGC   3.22 (+0.63%)
F   13.30 (-3.06%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.84 (-13.07%)
AMC   5.13 (-8.72%)
PYPL   78.93 (-2.71%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.29%)
NFLX   254.60 (-3.36%)
S&P 500   3,748.57 (-2.08%)
DOW   32,513.94 (-1.95%)
QQQ   263.51 (-2.24%)
AAPL   134.92 (-3.28%)
MSFT   224.83 (-1.77%)
META   101.49 (+5.20%)
GOOGL   87.30 (-1.80%)
AMZN   86.22 (-4.18%)
TSLA   177.43 (-7.25%)
NVDA   137.73 (-5.68%)
NIO   9.20 (-12.88%)
BABA   64.90 (-4.74%)
AMD   59.93 (-6.14%)
T   18.39 (-0.97%)
MU   55.90 (-2.77%)
CGC   3.22 (+0.63%)
F   13.30 (-3.06%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.84 (-13.07%)
AMC   5.13 (-8.72%)
PYPL   78.93 (-2.71%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.29%)
NFLX   254.60 (-3.36%)
S&P 500   3,748.57 (-2.08%)
DOW   32,513.94 (-1.95%)
QQQ   263.51 (-2.24%)
AAPL   134.92 (-3.28%)
MSFT   224.83 (-1.77%)
META   101.49 (+5.20%)
GOOGL   87.30 (-1.80%)
AMZN   86.22 (-4.18%)
TSLA   177.43 (-7.25%)
NVDA   137.73 (-5.68%)
NIO   9.20 (-12.88%)
BABA   64.90 (-4.74%)
AMD   59.93 (-6.14%)
T   18.39 (-0.97%)
MU   55.90 (-2.77%)
CGC   3.22 (+0.63%)
F   13.30 (-3.06%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.84 (-13.07%)
AMC   5.13 (-8.72%)
PYPL   78.93 (-2.71%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.29%)
NFLX   254.60 (-3.36%)
S&P 500   3,748.57 (-2.08%)
DOW   32,513.94 (-1.95%)
QQQ   263.51 (-2.24%)
AAPL   134.92 (-3.28%)
MSFT   224.83 (-1.77%)
META   101.49 (+5.20%)
GOOGL   87.30 (-1.80%)
AMZN   86.22 (-4.18%)
TSLA   177.43 (-7.25%)
NVDA   137.73 (-5.68%)
NIO   9.20 (-12.88%)
BABA   64.90 (-4.74%)
AMD   59.93 (-6.14%)
T   18.39 (-0.97%)
MU   55.90 (-2.77%)
CGC   3.22 (+0.63%)
F   13.30 (-3.06%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.84 (-13.07%)
AMC   5.13 (-8.72%)
PYPL   78.93 (-2.71%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.29%)
NFLX   254.60 (-3.36%)

Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand

Wed., November 9, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, on April 29, 2021. Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, that its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand.

The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat said its net loss nearly doubled to $101.7 million for the quarter. The loss, of $1.60 per share, was also higher than the $1.15 per-share loss analysts had forecast.

Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said record inflation is hurting the plant-based meat category, causing consumers to shift to lower-priced store brands or cheaper animal meat.

Last month, the company cut 200 jobs, or around 19% of its workforce, in an effort to trim costs. It also lowered its revenue outlook for the year.

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.