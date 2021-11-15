Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks

S&P 500   4,682.80 (+0.00%)
DOW   36,087.45 (-0.04%)
QQQ   394.61 (-0.02%)
AAPL   150.00 (+0.01%)
MSFT   336.07 (-0.19%)
FB   347.56 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   2,969.04 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,545.68 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,013.39 (-1.94%)
NVDA   300.25 (-1.20%)
BABA   166.54 (-0.16%)
NIO   40.57 (-4.92%)
CGC   14.45 (-5.37%)
AMD   146.49 (-0.95%)
GE   106.67 (-0.86%)
MU   76.78 (-0.67%)
T   24.80 (-0.56%)
F   19.86 (+1.85%)
DIS   158.43 (-0.75%)
ACB   8.11 (-4.59%)
AMC   42.68 (+6.70%)
PFE   49.65 (-0.16%)
BA   233.09 (+5.49%)
S&P 500   4,682.80 (+0.00%)
DOW   36,087.45 (-0.04%)
QQQ   394.61 (-0.02%)
AAPL   150.00 (+0.01%)
MSFT   336.07 (-0.19%)
FB   347.56 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   2,969.04 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,545.68 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,013.39 (-1.94%)
NVDA   300.25 (-1.20%)
BABA   166.54 (-0.16%)
NIO   40.57 (-4.92%)
CGC   14.45 (-5.37%)
AMD   146.49 (-0.95%)
GE   106.67 (-0.86%)
MU   76.78 (-0.67%)
T   24.80 (-0.56%)
F   19.86 (+1.85%)
DIS   158.43 (-0.75%)
ACB   8.11 (-4.59%)
AMC   42.68 (+6.70%)
PFE   49.65 (-0.16%)
BA   233.09 (+5.49%)
S&P 500   4,682.80 (+0.00%)
DOW   36,087.45 (-0.04%)
QQQ   394.61 (-0.02%)
AAPL   150.00 (+0.01%)
MSFT   336.07 (-0.19%)
FB   347.56 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   2,969.04 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,545.68 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,013.39 (-1.94%)
NVDA   300.25 (-1.20%)
BABA   166.54 (-0.16%)
NIO   40.57 (-4.92%)
CGC   14.45 (-5.37%)
AMD   146.49 (-0.95%)
GE   106.67 (-0.86%)
MU   76.78 (-0.67%)
T   24.80 (-0.56%)
F   19.86 (+1.85%)
DIS   158.43 (-0.75%)
ACB   8.11 (-4.59%)
AMC   42.68 (+6.70%)
PFE   49.65 (-0.16%)
BA   233.09 (+5.49%)
S&P 500   4,682.80 (+0.00%)
DOW   36,087.45 (-0.04%)
QQQ   394.61 (-0.02%)
AAPL   150.00 (+0.01%)
MSFT   336.07 (-0.19%)
FB   347.56 (+1.96%)
GOOGL   2,969.04 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,545.68 (+0.58%)
TSLA   1,013.39 (-1.94%)
NVDA   300.25 (-1.20%)
BABA   166.54 (-0.16%)
NIO   40.57 (-4.92%)
CGC   14.45 (-5.37%)
AMD   146.49 (-0.95%)
GE   106.67 (-0.86%)
MU   76.78 (-0.67%)
T   24.80 (-0.56%)
F   19.86 (+1.85%)
DIS   158.43 (-0.75%)
ACB   8.11 (-4.59%)
AMC   42.68 (+6.70%)
PFE   49.65 (-0.16%)
BA   233.09 (+5.49%)

Buffett's firm trims drugmaker stakes, buys 2 new stocks

Monday, November 15, 2021 | Josh Funk, AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett's company made two new investments during the third quarter while trimming its holdings in several drugmakers and financial firms.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. updated its stock holdings in a quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The reports are closely watched by many investors because of Buffett's successful track record over the decades.

The conglomerate based in Omaha, Nebraska, said its newest holdings included $475 million worth of shares of Royalty Pharma, which invests in drug development and then collects royalties on the prescription drugs, and another $100 million worth of specialty flooring retailer Floor & Decor Holdings stock.

Besides those two new investments and a move to increase its stake in Chevron, all of Berkshire's other moves in the quarter reduced its investments in an assortment of companies. But Buffett didn't make any changes to Berkshire's biggest investments in Apple and Bank of America stock.

Buffett and other Berkshire officials don’t comment on these quarterly stock filings, and the reports don’t make it clear whether either of the company’s two other investment managers had a hand in the moves. Buffett generally handles all the bigger investments in Berkshire’s portfolio that are worth more than $1 billion apiece such as longstanding holdings in Coca-Cola and American Express stock.

With Chevron, Berkshire bought nearly 5.6 million shares to rebuild part of the investment it had been selling off in the first half of this year, but Berkshire's current $2.9 billion investment in the oil giant is still smaller than the $4.1 billion Chevron stake it established late last year.

During the third quarter, Berkshire sold off its investments in Merck and its spinoff Organnon & Co. It also reduced its stakes in drugmakers Abbvie and Bristol-Myers Squibb. But it maintained its roughly $400 million investment in Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Berkshire also scaled back its investments in Visa and Mastercard and trimmed its US Bancorp stake during the quarter.

Besides investments, Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright, including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance and several major utilities. The conglomerate also owns manufacturing, furniture, shoe, jewelry, chocolate, underwear and brick companies.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you consider Berkshire Hathaway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't on the list.

While Berkshire Hathaway currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Visa (V)3.4$212.30+0.1%0.71%37.71Buy$271.64
American Express (AXP)2.3$183.13+0.7%0.94%19.14Hold$178.31
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)1.3$429,302.00-0.5%N/A7.66N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.