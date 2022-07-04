×
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
This Week: Fed minutes, Levi Strauss earns, jobs report
Russian diplomats to depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
This Week: Fed minutes, Levi Strauss earns, jobs report
Russian diplomats to depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
This Week: Fed minutes, Levi Strauss earns, jobs report
Russian diplomats to depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
This Week: Fed minutes, Levi Strauss earns, jobs report
Russian diplomats to depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

Canadian government: Tycoon in China due to stand trial

Monday, July 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon is being put on trial in China, Canada's government said Monday, five years after he vanished from Hong Kong during an anti-corruption crackdown.

Xiao Jianhua was due to stand trial Monday, a government statement said. It said Canadian diplomats were “monitoring this case closely” and provided unspecified services to Xiao’s family. It said no other information would be released due to privacy considerations.

Xiao, the founder of Tomorrow Group, vanished from a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 amid an upsurge of prosecutions of Chinese businesspeople accused of bribery and other misconduct. Authorities have never confirmed whether Xiao was detained or disclosed possible charges.

Xiao's disappearance came as the ruling Communist Party was stepping up efforts to pressure people wanted in corruption cases to return from abroad to stand trial. It fueled fears Beijing might be abducting people abroad. At that time, Chinese police were prohibited from operating in Hong Kong, which has a separate legal system.

The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping has tightened control over Hong Kong since then, prompting complaints it is violating the autonomy promised when the territory returned to China in 1997. The ruling party imposed a national security law in 2020 and has imprisoned pro-democracy activists.

In 2015, five people connected with a Hong Kong publishing company that sold books critical of Chinese leaders vanished from the territory and reappeared on the mainland.

Before his disappearance, Xiao had a fortune estimated at $6 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which follows China's wealthy.

An official of China’s securities regulator said in February 2017 that Chinese people abroad who were accused of misconduct would be “captured and returned.”

Hong Kong police investigated Xiao’s disappearance and said the subject crossed the border onto the mainland. But an advertisement in the Ming Pao newspaper in Xiao’s name the same week denied he was taken against his will.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.