Carnival, Smart Global rise; Genworth, Lamb Weston fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Genworth Financial Inc., down 13 cents to $3.38.
The insurer pulled the plug on its long-delayed $2.7 billion sale to China Oceanwide Holdings Group.
News Corp, down 14 cents $26.42.
The owner of The Wall Street Journal and HarperCollins is offering $750 million in senior notes.
Accenture Plc., up 94 cents to $282.57.
The consulting company bought cloud analytics company Core Compete.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., down $2.93 to $77.99.
The frozen french fry maker reported weak fiscal third-quarter profits.
Smart Global Holdings, up $5.84 to $54.55.
The chipmaker's fiscal second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Carnival Corp., up 40 cents to $29.
The cruise line operator gave investors an encouraging update on its first-quarter finances and bookings.
BlackBerry Ltd., down 8 cents to 8.91.
Choppy trading weighed down the cybersecurity company despite a deal with Volvo Group for use of its software.
Simply Good Foods Co., up 32 cents $31.48.
The Denver-based maker of Atkins-brand nutrition bars and shakes reported good second-quarter results.
