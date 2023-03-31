S&P 500   4,050.83
Charles Schwab Stock Drops on Downgrade

Thu., March 30, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) to "equal weight" from "overweight," and cut its price target to $68 citing an "extended earnings recovery timeline." SCHW is dropping in response, down 4.4% at $52.81 at last check, adding to its 36.4% year-to-date deficit. 

The security slipped to a Mar. 13, two-year low of $45 at the height of the bank sector selloff, after careening below long-termsupport at the $75 level as well as its 200-day moving average. Now, some pressure appears to be forming at the $56 level. 

Of the 22 analysts in coverage, seven carried a "hold" or worse rating coming into today, with the majority still leaning bullish. The equity could see some more bear notes, as the 12-month consensus price target of $80.42 is a hefty 51.4% premium to current levels. 

 

 

