Chile's incoming cabinet: Women, youth and a nod to markets

S&P 500   4,457.12 (-0.57%)
DOW   34,645.55 (-0.20%)
QQQ   360.90 (-0.23%)
AAPL   165.16 (+0.40%)
MSFT   302.67 (+0.35%)
FB   312.21 (-1.37%)
GOOGL   2,674.53 (+0.31%)
AMZN   2,950.38 (-2.74%)
TSLA   973.42 (-2.29%)
NVDA   241.94 (+0.18%)
BABA   125.30 (-4.37%)
NIO   28.01 (-3.84%)
AMD   122.82 (+0.76%)
CGC   7.41 (-1.98%)
MU   84.08 (-1.16%)
GE   97.61 (-0.65%)
T   26.92 (-0.37%)
F   21.19 (-2.12%)
DIS   140.04 (-5.13%)
AMC   17.03 (-5.76%)
PFE   52.94 (-2.05%)
ACB   4.58 (-3.58%)
BA   208.98 (-2.43%)
S&P 500   4,457.12 (-0.57%)
DOW   34,645.55 (-0.20%)
QQQ   360.90 (-0.23%)
AAPL   165.16 (+0.40%)
MSFT   302.67 (+0.35%)
FB   312.21 (-1.37%)
GOOGL   2,674.53 (+0.31%)
AMZN   2,950.38 (-2.74%)
TSLA   973.42 (-2.29%)
NVDA   241.94 (+0.18%)
BABA   125.30 (-4.37%)
NIO   28.01 (-3.84%)
AMD   122.82 (+0.76%)
CGC   7.41 (-1.98%)
MU   84.08 (-1.16%)
GE   97.61 (-0.65%)
T   26.92 (-0.37%)
F   21.19 (-2.12%)
DIS   140.04 (-5.13%)
AMC   17.03 (-5.76%)
PFE   52.94 (-2.05%)
ACB   4.58 (-3.58%)
BA   208.98 (-2.43%)
S&P 500   4,457.12 (-0.57%)
DOW   34,645.55 (-0.20%)
QQQ   360.90 (-0.23%)
AAPL   165.16 (+0.40%)
MSFT   302.67 (+0.35%)
FB   312.21 (-1.37%)
GOOGL   2,674.53 (+0.31%)
AMZN   2,950.38 (-2.74%)
TSLA   973.42 (-2.29%)
NVDA   241.94 (+0.18%)
BABA   125.30 (-4.37%)
NIO   28.01 (-3.84%)
AMD   122.82 (+0.76%)
CGC   7.41 (-1.98%)
MU   84.08 (-1.16%)
GE   97.61 (-0.65%)
T   26.92 (-0.37%)
F   21.19 (-2.12%)
DIS   140.04 (-5.13%)
AMC   17.03 (-5.76%)
PFE   52.94 (-2.05%)
ACB   4.58 (-3.58%)
BA   208.98 (-2.43%)
S&P 500   4,457.12 (-0.57%)
DOW   34,645.55 (-0.20%)
QQQ   360.90 (-0.23%)
AAPL   165.16 (+0.40%)
MSFT   302.67 (+0.35%)
FB   312.21 (-1.37%)
GOOGL   2,674.53 (+0.31%)
AMZN   2,950.38 (-2.74%)
TSLA   973.42 (-2.29%)
NVDA   241.94 (+0.18%)
BABA   125.30 (-4.37%)
NIO   28.01 (-3.84%)
AMD   122.82 (+0.76%)
CGC   7.41 (-1.98%)
MU   84.08 (-1.16%)
GE   97.61 (-0.65%)
T   26.92 (-0.37%)
F   21.19 (-2.12%)
DIS   140.04 (-5.13%)
AMC   17.03 (-5.76%)
PFE   52.94 (-2.05%)
ACB   4.58 (-3.58%)
BA   208.98 (-2.43%)

Chile's incoming cabinet: Women, youth and a nod to markets

Friday, January 21, 2022 | Eva Vergara, Associated Press


Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric, center, poses for photos with his cabinet appointments in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Boric, who will be sworn-in as president on March 11, unveiled the members of his future ministerial cabinet. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile's millennial, leftist President-elect Gabriel Boric announced his first cabinet on Friday, giving a majority of posts to women and several to former student protest leaders while also reassuring markets by naming the Central Bank chief as finance minister.

Fourteen of the 24 new ministers are women, including Defense Minister Maya Fernández — a granddaughter of Socialist President Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by a military coup in 1973.

The Interior Ministry that oversees domestic security will go to Dr. Izkia Siches, who was recently head of the national medical association.

Communist Party legislator Camila Vallejo, who like Boric rose to prominence as a student leader, will be the government spokesperson.

The Finance Ministry goes to Mario Marcel, whose term as Central Bank president was widely praised by financial analysts. He had earlier worked at the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and in previous center-left Chilean governments.

“It is a very important signal of moderation and commitment to fiscal equilibrium,” said Loreto Cox of the School of Government at Chile's Catholic University.

Following the announcement, Chile's peso rose against the dollar and the local stock market surged — a sharp contrast with plunges for both in the wake of Boric's election victory in December.

Boric will turn 36 before taking office on March 11 and his cabinet includes at least six ministers under the age of 40, including those who led a wave of protests in 2011 for improved, free education. Among those is Congressman Giorgio Jackson of Boric's own Broad Front coalition who was named secretary general of the presidency.

“We have formed this team with people who are prepared, with knowledge, with experience, and committed to the agenda of changes that the country needs," Boric said.

Boric has called for modernizing Chile's public health sector, which serves 80% of the population, replacing the now-privately run pension system while raising benefits and increasing the minimum wage.

But his coalition has only 37 of the 155 seats in congress, so to achieve legislation he will have to work with other center-left parties that he has criticized in the past for being overly accommodating to conservatives.

His term will coincide with a public referendum on a new constitution that is being drafted by a constituent assembly, potentially changing the shape of the political system as a whole. The current constitution was adopted under the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who led the coup against Allende.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cooper Companies right now?

Before you consider Cooper Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cooper Companies wasn't on the list.

While Cooper Companies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.