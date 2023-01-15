Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
Learn to Read the Stock Market with This Discounted Bundle
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
Dolce&Gabbana, Fendi ready to party in Milan
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
Learn to Read the Stock Market with This Discounted Bundle
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
Dolce&Gabbana, Fendi ready to party in Milan
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
Learn to Read the Stock Market with This Discounted Bundle
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
Dolce&Gabbana, Fendi ready to party in Milan
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Thousands protest in Germany against coal mine expansion
Learn to Read the Stock Market with This Discounted Bundle
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
Dolce&Gabbana, Fendi ready to party in Milan

Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story

Sun., January 15, 2023 | The Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — In a story published January 3, 2023, The Associated Press reported that Sharaka, a group promoting ties between Israel and the Arab world, was having trouble finding Gulf Arab citizens interested in visiting Israel after the normalization of ties with countries of that region. The story should have made clear that Israel’s tight coronavirus restrictions that were in effect in 2021 and part of 2022, as well as the lack of waivers for visas for Bahrainis, were also factors limiting tourism from the Gulf region.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: