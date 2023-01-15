Clarification: Israel-Emirates-Missing Tourists story

JERUSALEM (AP) — In a story published January 3, 2023, The Associated Press reported that Sharaka, a group promoting ties between Israel and the Arab world, was having trouble finding Gulf Arab citizens interested in visiting Israel after the normalization of ties with countries of that region. The story should have made clear that Israel’s tight coronavirus restrictions that were in effect in 2021 and part of 2022, as well as the lack of waivers for visas for Bahrainis, were also factors limiting tourism from the Gulf region.

