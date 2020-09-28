S&P 500   3,351.60 (+1.61%)
DOW   27,584.06 (+1.51%)
QQQ   277.74 (+2.28%)
AAPL   115.19 (+2.59%)
MSFT   210.28 (+1.18%)
FB   257.65 (+1.11%)
GOOGL   1,462.64 (+1.64%)
AMZN   3,178.70 (+2.70%)
TSLA   420.93 (+3.34%)
NVDA   522.15 (+1.40%)
BABA   275.70 (+1.70%)
CGC   14.24 (+0.49%)
GE   6.20 (+1.47%)
MU   49.72 (+1.18%)
AMD   79.56 (+1.92%)
T   28.38 (+1.21%)
F   6.70 (+2.92%)
ACB   4.77 (-5.54%)
GILD   62.93 (+1.09%)
NFLX   491.58 (+1.80%)
DIS   126.00 (+1.61%)
BA   165.93 (+6.34%)
BAC   24.11 (+2.64%)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Monday, September 28, 2020 | The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 35 cents to $40.60 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 51 cents to $42.43 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 3 cents to $1.25 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.14 a gallon. October natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $16 to $1,882.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 51 cents to $23.60 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $2.99 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.52 Japanese yen from 105.60 yen. The euro rose to $1.1665 from $1.1625.

7 Semiconductor Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

Semiconductor stocks are thought of as cyclical stocks. However as technology continues to evolve, the cycles for semiconductors have become almost indiscernible. And for the last 18 months, semiconductor stocks have been some of the most volatile stocks.

But the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is up nearly 17% (16.8%) in 2020. That far outpaces the S&P 500. And this is on the heels of 2019 when the normally “boring” index surged over 60%.

What are the catalysts for semiconductor stocks? At this point, the better question may be what isn’t a catalyst for this group. The 5G buildout looks to finally be underway despite the pandemic. Data centers keep on growing, new gaming consoles will be out later this year, and work from anywhere will continue to be the reality for many Americans.

Each of these segments will define the semiconductor industry for at least the rest of this year. And are likely to continue to dominate our national conversation long after the pandemic is over. But those aren’t the only catalysts. Online learning is going to increase in importance. And that means students will need the laptops and tablets that are capable of handling the speed and processing power needed for remote learning. And there’s still time for you to profit from this growing sector. In this presentation, we’ve identified seven of the best semiconductor stocks that still offer good growth opportunities.

View the "7 Semiconductor Stocks to Power Your Portfolio".

