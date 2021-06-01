Cloudera, AMC rise; Johnson & Johnson, Abbott fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Quanta Services Inc., up $1.10 to $96.45.

The infrastructure company's Luma Energy joint venture with Canadian Utilities Limited started operating Puerto Rico's power grid.

American Financial Group Inc., up $1.58 to $134.64.

The insurance company declared a one-time special dividend of $14 per share.

Cloudera Inc., up $3.07 to $15.93.

The data management and software company is being bought by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $5.3 billion.

Abbott Laboratories, down $10.86 to $105.79.

The medical device and diagnostics company cut its financial forecast for the year on lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Johnson & Johnson, down $3.72 to $165.53.

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using the health care company's talc products.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.09 to $60.46.

Energy companies benefited from rising prices for crude oil.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up $5.92 to $32.04.

The movie theater operator announced a stock sale, raising $230.5 million.

Bank of America Corp., up 53 cents to $42.92.

Bank stocks rose along with bond yields, which allows banks to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.5 $165.53 -2.2% 2.56% 29.25 Buy $185.70 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2.8 $105.79 -9.3% 1.70% 33.16 Buy $127.24 AMC Entertainment (AMC) 0.9 $32.04 +22.7% N/A -1.50 Hold $4.67 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 2.1 $60.46 +3.6% 5.76% -13.53 Hold $56.68 Cloudera (CLDR) 1.1 $15.93 +23.9% N/A -29.50 Hold $13.88 Canadian Utilities (CU) 1.0 C$34.71 -0.9% 5.03% 27.75 Hold C$36.25 American Financial Group (AFG) 2.2 $134.64 +1.2% 1.49% 8.11 Buy $110.00 Quanta Services (PWR) 1.8 $96.45 +1.2% 0.25% 28.04 Buy $81.89

With the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) hitting new highs seemingly every day, it may seem like the wrong time to be looking at undervalued stocks. Or is it?From cannabis to cryptocurrencies, and let’s not forget electric vehicles the market seems to be blowing bubbles wherever you look. And that’s why now may be exactly the right time to zig while the market is sagging. And that means looking for undervalued stocks.But finding undervalued stocks is subjective. Some analysts use specific fundamental metrics. Others use technical analysis.However, the general idea is that you’re looking for stocks that are trading below their fair value.In some cases, these may be stocks whose financials are stronger than other stocks in their sector, but it’s trading at a lower price. In other cases, a company may have potential that is not reflected in its stock price. Put another way, undervalued stocks are stocks that have room to grow. That’s why they deserve a place in your portfolio.And that’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on stocks that are undervalued right at this time. An investment in these companies is likely to be rewarded because the stocks are moving under the radar from the broader market.