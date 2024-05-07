Free Trial

Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder

Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Don Miller
May 7, 2024

stock growth graphic

Key Points

  • Shares of Hims & Hers stock rallied double after announcing the company's first quarter 2024 results. 
  • Investors now have additional evidence to support a bullish company thesis that could run for the next decade.
  • Bullish EPS projections and price targets suggest the stock still needs to be done rallying.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. NYSE: HIMS are jumping by as much as 15.5% after the company released its first quarter 2024 earnings results. This quarter is arguably the most important quarter as it sets the tone for the rest of the year in any stock. In the case of Hims & Hers stock, investors have additional evidence to justify a potential investment in the name.

As the United States economy experiences a pivotal year, 2024 will require investors to add more stable names to their portfolios without sacrificing above-average earnings per share (EPS) growth. The healthcare sector isn’t known for its development, typically in single-digit ranges. However, it does provide stability to portfolios. 

On the other hand, the technology sector carries higher volatility since it is composed of high-beta stocks. The trade-off comes through the sector’s attractive EPS growth rates, which typically stay in the double-digit realm. Hims & Hers stock gives investors the best of both worlds: healthcare stability and technology growth. 

It’s All About Growth

Hims & Hers Health Today

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock logo
HIMSHIMS 90-day performance
Hims & Hers Health
$12.46
+0.81 (+6.95%)
(As of 10:52 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$5.65
$17.16
Price Target
$14.85
Add to Watchlist
Over the past three years, the company has grown its user base to over 1.7 million, and statistics suggest it still has a long way to go. In the U.S., the telehealth market (where this company operates) was estimated to be as big as $29.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded average growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% until 2030.

Attempting to take a chunk of this growth, Hims & Hers is giving Wall Street more reasons to keep betting on this future potential being more of a reality. Wall Street analysts expect the stock to deliver EPS growth of 127.3% this year. 

These growth rates stand over the medical information systems industry average of 36.9%. Beating competitors like Teladoc Health Inc. NYSE: TDOC and its 33% EPS growth projections, Hims & Hers commands a premium valuation over the industry, and for good reason. 


Compared to the medical doctor's clinics industry, which trades at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.2x, the Hims & Hers stock today calls for a 146% premium through its 2.9x P/S multiple. 

Typically, stocks trade at premium valuations for good reason, and this becomes especially attractive when investors compare the stock’s valuation to its price action. 

Hims & her stock trades at only 68% of its 52-week high, even accounting for the post-earnings rally. Speaking of earnings, markets could be twice as excited about the stock going forward. 

A Stellar Start to The Year

The company leads its quarterly results press release with 46% annual revenue growth and a 41% advance in yearly subscribers. 

Investors may notice the company’s efforts to spread the brand’s value through social media, as $130.5 million in marketing expenses (47% of revenue) secured a spot on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Being a $2.5 billion market capitalization company requires spending these high amounts on marketing, but here’s where Hims & Hers stands out.

Most companies in this stage cannot report a net positive free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures); Hims & Hers shows roughly $15 million in free cash flow, of which $28 million was used to repurchase stock.

Buying back stock in the year's first quarter means two things for investors. First, the stock is undervalued in management's eyes; second, management could expect a continuation—and expansion—in the company's current favorable free cash flow position. 

This is where value investors begin to compound their wealth, catching a value stock before it becomes significant, and enjoy the benefits of stock buybacks

Because of this and many other reasons, analysts at Citigroup Inc. NYSE: C saw it fit to boost their price targets for Hims & Hers up to $16 a share. The stock would need to rally by as much as 37.3% to prove these valuations right. 

Market’s Vote for Hims & Hers

Zooming into price action, investors could compare the past quarter’s price action in Hims & Hers stock against the broader Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLV and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLK, arguably the mix to which the stock belongs.

Over the past quarter, Hims & her stock outperformed both exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by as much as 30%. Considering that the first quarter delivered better-than-expected results, these analysts could sweep in with a boost in their valuations and EPS projections. 

Now, considering that the Vanguard Group is the stock’s largest institutional owner, investors could have another leg to lean on when considering Hims & Hers’ potential as a watchlist addition. 

→ Trump is sounding the alarm (From Preserve Gold) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund right now?

Before you consider Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund wasn't on the list.

While Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election Cover
7 Stocks to Own Before the 2024 Election

Looking to avoid the hassle of mudslinging, volatility, and uncertainty? You'd need to be out of the market, which isn’t viable. So where should investors put their money? Find out with this report.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)
3.3149 of 5 stars		$12.51+7.4%N/A-113.73Moderate Buy$14.85
Teladoc Health (TDOC)
3.1089 of 5 stars		$12.72-0.5%N/A-9.02Hold$18.73
Citigroup (C)
4.9324 of 5 stars		$62.67-0.2%3.38%18.54Moderate Buy$62.85
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV)N/A$142.30+0.6%1.40%23.82N/AN/A
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK)N/A$205.00+0.0%0.63%36.81HoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

About Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

  • gosoriomazzilli@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Experience

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, long/short trading, options, emerging markets

Education

CFA Level I candidate; Goldman Sachs corporate training; independent courses

Past Experience

Analyst at Goldman Sachs, associate at Citigroup, senior financial analyst in real estate

More From MarketBeat
The #1 lithium battery stock to have on your radar in 2024!
from Smallcaps Daily
7 Defensive Stocks with Strong Growth Opportunities in 2024
from MarketBeat
Dave Ramsey Shocks Millions With US Dollar Lunacy
from American Hartford Gold Group
7 Downgraded Stocks That Still May Be Worth a Look
from MarketBeat
Trump is sounding the alarm
from Preserve Gold
15 Stocks That Insiders Won't Stop Buying
from MarketBeat
Biden’s Sneaky H.R. 5376 Is A Nightmare For Retirement Savers
from Birch Gold
7 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks to Watch Before the Reddit IPO
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over

Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over

The price action in Chipotle Mexican Grill NYSE: CMG has been smoking hot, and it is not over yet. The 1100% gain posted since 2017 is the tip of the iceberg for this fast-growing, fast-casual restaur

Related Videos

7 Must-Buy Stocks Under $20
7 Must-Buy Stocks Under $20
7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock
7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock
7 Dividend Stocks with Double-Digit Growth Rates
7 Dividend Stocks with Double-Digit Growth Rates
Search Headlines: