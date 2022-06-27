Credit Suisse fined for facilitating cocaine cash laundering

×
S&P 500   3,900.11 (-0.30%)
DOW   31,438.26 (-0.20%)
QQQ   292.51 (-0.71%)
AAPL   141.02 (-0.45%)
MSFT   263.53 (-1.56%)
META   169.72 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   2,313.59 (-1.95%)
AMZN   112.82 (-3.13%)
TSLA   732.94 (-0.57%)
NVDA   167.78 (-2.03%)
NIO   22.91 (-4.86%)
BABA   118.48 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.90 (-1.36%)
MU   58.59 (+0.26%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.64 (-0.66%)
F   12.05 (+0.33%)
DIS   96.36 (-1.45%)
AMC   14.20 (+13.87%)
PFE   51.80 (+0.41%)
PYPL   75.59 (-2.69%)
NFLX   188.14 (-1.42%)
S&P 500   3,900.11 (-0.30%)
DOW   31,438.26 (-0.20%)
QQQ   292.51 (-0.71%)
AAPL   141.02 (-0.45%)
MSFT   263.53 (-1.56%)
META   169.72 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   2,313.59 (-1.95%)
AMZN   112.82 (-3.13%)
TSLA   732.94 (-0.57%)
NVDA   167.78 (-2.03%)
NIO   22.91 (-4.86%)
BABA   118.48 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.90 (-1.36%)
MU   58.59 (+0.26%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.64 (-0.66%)
F   12.05 (+0.33%)
DIS   96.36 (-1.45%)
AMC   14.20 (+13.87%)
PFE   51.80 (+0.41%)
PYPL   75.59 (-2.69%)
NFLX   188.14 (-1.42%)
S&P 500   3,900.11 (-0.30%)
DOW   31,438.26 (-0.20%)
QQQ   292.51 (-0.71%)
AAPL   141.02 (-0.45%)
MSFT   263.53 (-1.56%)
META   169.72 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   2,313.59 (-1.95%)
AMZN   112.82 (-3.13%)
TSLA   732.94 (-0.57%)
NVDA   167.78 (-2.03%)
NIO   22.91 (-4.86%)
BABA   118.48 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.90 (-1.36%)
MU   58.59 (+0.26%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.64 (-0.66%)
F   12.05 (+0.33%)
DIS   96.36 (-1.45%)
AMC   14.20 (+13.87%)
PFE   51.80 (+0.41%)
PYPL   75.59 (-2.69%)
NFLX   188.14 (-1.42%)
S&P 500   3,900.11 (-0.30%)
DOW   31,438.26 (-0.20%)
QQQ   292.51 (-0.71%)
AAPL   141.02 (-0.45%)
MSFT   263.53 (-1.56%)
META   169.72 (-0.26%)
GOOGL   2,313.59 (-1.95%)
AMZN   112.82 (-3.13%)
TSLA   732.94 (-0.57%)
NVDA   167.78 (-2.03%)
NIO   22.91 (-4.86%)
BABA   118.48 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.90 (-1.36%)
MU   58.59 (+0.26%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.64 (-0.66%)
F   12.05 (+0.33%)
DIS   96.36 (-1.45%)
AMC   14.20 (+13.87%)
PFE   51.80 (+0.41%)
PYPL   75.59 (-2.69%)
NFLX   188.14 (-1.42%)

Credit Suisse fined for facilitating cocaine cash laundering

Monday, June 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

ZURICH (AP) — A Swiss court on Monday said it has fined Credit Suisse more than $2 million for failing to prevent money laundering linked to a Bulgarian criminal organization a decade-and-a-half ago.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the equivalent of more than $12 million worth of deposits linked to the criminal group and opened with Credit Suisse.

The bank is also on the hook for a compensatory claim of more than $19 million. That's the amount that the court said could not be confiscated due to the bank’s internal failures, which the court said had encouraged the money laundering.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse bank, Switzerland’s second-largest bank after rival UBS, said it will appeal the decision.

A former Credit Suisse employee who prosecutors said contributed to the organization’s ability to protect that $19 million from control of the courts was also found guilty, though the former employee's fine and 20-month sentence were suspended.

Prosecutors said the unnamed former bank employee had helped to execute transactions for the organization between July 2007 and December 2008, “despite the presence of concrete indications as to the criminal origin of the funds.”

Two Bulgarian nationals were also found guilty of participation in a criminal organization and aggravated money laundering for acts committed between May 2005 and January 2009.

The courts said it suspended the sentences and fines for some of the individuals in part due to the passage of time since the alleged crimes took place.

In the original indictment, the Swiss attorney general’s office noted how top-level athletes in Bulgaria, after the fall of communism, “turned towards other sources of income, and numerous wrestlers received approaches from mafia clans.” One unidentified wrestler aimed to cash in by trafficking tons of cocaine through “mules” from South America to Europe by air and sea and then laundering the profits.


The proceeds from the drug sales, often in small denomination notes, entered Swiss bank accounts from 2004 to at least 2007 and were used to buy real estate in Bulgaria and Switzerland.

In February, Credit Suisse reported a fourth-quarter loss of 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion) as it wrapped up “a year of challenges” marked by bad bets on a hedge fund, set asides for legal costs and accounting changes due to its acquisition of a U.S. investment bank over 20 years ago.

The bank launched a new strategy late last year after a string of setbacks dented its reputation.

Should you invest $1,000 in Credit Suisse Group right now?

Before you consider Credit Suisse Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credit Suisse Group wasn't on the list.

While Credit Suisse Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.