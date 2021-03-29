Credit Suisse, People's Bancorp fall; Boeing, Bluebird rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Boeing Co., up $5.65 to $250.52.
Southwest Airlines ordered 100 of the airplane maker's 737 MAX aircraft.
Credit Suisse Group AG, down $1.48 to $11.39.
The investment bank said it may have suffered a “highly significant” loss from a default by a U.S.-based hedge fund.
Allstate Corp., up up 77 cents to $116.80.
The insurer is selling its Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York unit to Wilton Re for $220 million.
Fly Leasing Ltd., up $3.64 to $16.89.
The aircraft leasing company is being bought by Carlyle Aviation.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. up $1.12 to $7.10.
The textbook publisher is selling its consumer books division to News Corp.'s HarperCollins Publishers for $349 million.
Bluebird bio Inc., up 96 cents to $30.94.
The Food and Drug Administration approved a cancer drug developed by the biotechnology company and partner Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up 24 cents to $20.34.
The China-based online music platform is buying back up to $1 billion of its stock.
Peoples Bancorp Inc., down $1.25 to $32.61.
The bank is buying Premier Financial Bancorp in a stock deal worth $292.3 million.
