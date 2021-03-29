Credit Suisse, People's Bancorp fall; Boeing, Bluebird rise

Monday, March 29, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Boeing Co., up $5.65 to $250.52.

Southwest Airlines ordered 100 of the airplane maker's 737 MAX aircraft.

Credit Suisse Group AG, down $1.48 to $11.39.

The investment bank said it may have suffered a “highly significant” loss from a default by a U.S.-based hedge fund.

Allstate Corp., up up 77 cents to $116.80.

The insurer is selling its Allstate Life Insurance Company of New York unit to Wilton Re for $220 million.

Fly Leasing Ltd., up $3.64 to $16.89.

The aircraft leasing company is being bought by Carlyle Aviation.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. up $1.12 to $7.10.

The textbook publisher is selling its consumer books division to News Corp.'s HarperCollins Publishers for $349 million.

Bluebird bio Inc., up 96 cents to $30.94.

The Food and Drug Administration approved a cancer drug developed by the biotechnology company and partner Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, up 24 cents to $20.34.

The China-based online music platform is buying back up to $1 billion of its stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc., down $1.25 to $32.61.

The bank is buying Premier Financial Bancorp in a stock deal worth $292.3 million.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Allstate (ALL)2.4$116.88+0.7%2.77%8.20Buy$118.08
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)0.9$7.19+20.2%N/A-1.72Hold$3.32
Credit Suisse Group (CS)1.8$11.38-11.6%0.44%7.16Buy$8.50
News (NWSA)1.6$25.02-2.8%0.80%-14.63Buy$25.75
The Boeing (BA)1.3$250.50+2.3%N/A-31.75Hold$228.88
bluebird bio (BLUE)1.8$30.90+3.1%N/A-2.81Hold$61.40
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)1.8$20.20+0.5%N/A59.41Buy$25.93
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On

To say it’s been a rough two years for the cannabis industry is an understatement. Due to a combination of issues (including some self-inflicted wounds), the cannabis boom predicted in 2018 has not materialized. But that could be about to change.

If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, it will likely be part of a “Blue Wave” that will bring Democratic party control of both houses of Congress. And even if President Trump successfully wins a second term, it is still possible that Republicans could lose their hold on the Senate.

The bottom line is there is a range of outcomes that are possible. Most of those outcomes are favorable to the legalization of marijuana. And even if cannabis is not made legal on the federal level, it seems likely that the remaining states holding out will take steps to legalization. That’s because, like gambling, cannabis may create an economic lift that cash-strapped states may find too difficult to turn down.

One thing is certain. If you wait until the right time, you’ll have missed out on some eye-popping initial gains. But to get that reward in the future, you’ll need to assume some risk now. In this special presentation, we’ve identified seven cannabis stocks that you can consider when evaluating your opportunity in the cannabis sector.

View the "7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On ".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.