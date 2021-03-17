CrowdStrike, Coherent rise; NRG Energy, Uber fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $11.72 to $208.03.
The cloud-based security company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Lennar Corp., up $12.24 to $100.95.
The homebuilder reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results on a surge in new home orders.
NRG Energy Inc., down $7.26 to $36.18.
The utility operator won't achieve its financial forecasts for the year following the costly and damaging winter storms in Texas.
Plug Power Inc., down $3.37 to $39.31.
The maker of hydrogen fuel cell systems is correcting several year's worth of financial results because of accounting errors.
Coherent Inc., up $8.11 to $256.82.
Lumentum Holdings raised its buyout offer for the maker of lasers and laser equipment.
AbbVie Inc., down $5.80 to $105.04.
The biotechnology company faces an extended regulatory review for a potential arthritis drug.
Pinduoduo Inc., down $11.43 to $149.46.
The e-commerce company's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.
Uber Technologies Inc., down $2.49 to $56.36.
The ride-hailing app will reclassify its British drivers as employees, entitling them to minimum wage, holiday pay and other benefits.
