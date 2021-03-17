CrowdStrike, Coherent rise; NRG Energy, Uber fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $11.72 to $208.03.

The cloud-based security company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Lennar Corp., up $12.24 to $100.95.

The homebuilder reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results on a surge in new home orders.

NRG Energy Inc., down $7.26 to $36.18.

The utility operator won't achieve its financial forecasts for the year following the costly and damaging winter storms in Texas.

Plug Power Inc., down $3.37 to $39.31.

The maker of hydrogen fuel cell systems is correcting several year's worth of financial results because of accounting errors.

Coherent Inc., up $8.11 to $256.82.

Lumentum Holdings raised its buyout offer for the maker of lasers and laser equipment.

AbbVie Inc., down $5.80 to $105.04.

The biotechnology company faces an extended regulatory review for a potential arthritis drug.

Pinduoduo Inc., down $11.43 to $149.46.

The e-commerce company's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Uber Technologies Inc., down $2.49 to $56.36.

The ride-hailing app will reclassify its British drivers as employees, entitling them to minimum wage, holiday pay and other benefits.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Uber Technologies (UBER) 1.6 $56.36 -4.2% N/A -14.16 Buy $61.89 Plug Power (PLUG) 1.7 $39.33 -7.8% N/A -119.18 Buy $52.69 Lennar (LEN) 2.4 $100.95 +13.8% 0.99% 12.84 Buy $86.75 NRG Energy (NRG) 2.8 $36.18 -16.7% 3.59% 2.31 Buy $45.81 Pinduoduo (PDD) 0.8 $149.46 -7.1% N/A -164.24 Buy $126.41 Coherent (COHR) 1.5 $256.82 +3.3% N/A -14.94 Hold $169.00 CrowdStrike (CRWD) 1.6 $208.03 +6.0% N/A -433.39 Buy $211.54