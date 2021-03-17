CrowdStrike, Coherent rise; NRG Energy, Uber fall

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $11.72 to $208.03.

The cloud-based security company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Lennar Corp., up $12.24 to $100.95.

The homebuilder reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results on a surge in new home orders.

NRG Energy Inc., down $7.26 to $36.18.

The utility operator won't achieve its financial forecasts for the year following the costly and damaging winter storms in Texas.

Plug Power Inc., down $3.37 to $39.31.

The maker of hydrogen fuel cell systems is correcting several year's worth of financial results because of accounting errors.

Coherent Inc., up $8.11 to $256.82.

Lumentum Holdings raised its buyout offer for the maker of lasers and laser equipment.

AbbVie Inc., down $5.80 to $105.04.

The biotechnology company faces an extended regulatory review for a potential arthritis drug.

Pinduoduo Inc., down $11.43 to $149.46.

The e-commerce company's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Uber Technologies Inc., down $2.49 to $56.36.

The ride-hailing app will reclassify its British drivers as employees, entitling them to minimum wage, holiday pay and other benefits.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)1.6$56.36-4.2%N/A-14.16Buy$61.89
Plug Power (PLUG)1.7$39.33-7.8%N/A-119.18Buy$52.69
Lennar (LEN)2.4$100.95+13.8%0.99%12.84Buy$86.75
NRG Energy (NRG)2.8$36.18-16.7%3.59%2.31Buy$45.81
Pinduoduo (PDD)0.8$149.46-7.1%N/A-164.24Buy$126.41
Coherent (COHR)1.5$256.82+3.3%N/A-14.94Hold$169.00
CrowdStrike (CRWD)1.6$208.03+6.0%N/A-433.39Buy$211.54
