Czechs target 2038 to phase out coal as energy source

File - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 near the town of Most, Czech Republic, a huge excavator digs inside a giant open pit lignite mine. On Friday Dec. 4, 2020, a Czech government advisory committee has agreed on a proposal for the country to phase out coal as an energy source by 2038, a plan that environmental groups say isn't ambitious enough. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek/File)
File - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 near the village of Cernice, Czech Republic, a giant open pit lignite mine is seen behind the Jezeri castle. On Friday Dec. 4, 2020, a Czech government advisory committee has agreed on a proposal for the country to phase out coal as an energy source by 2038, a plan that environmental groups say isn't ambitious enough. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek/File)
File - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 near the town of Most, Czech Republic, a huge excavator stands inside a giant open pit lignite mine. On Friday Dec. 4, 2020, a Czech government advisory committee has agreed on a proposal for the country to phase out coal as an energy source by 2038, a plan that environmental groups say isn't ambitious enough. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek/File)
PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech government advisory body has agreed to a proposal for the country to phase out coal as an energy source by 2038, a plan that environmental groups say isn’t ambitious enough.
Trade and Minister Karel Havlicek, one of the two chairmen of the body, said on Friday the government was planning to invest some 355 billion Czech crowns ($16 billion) by 2050 to generate energy from other sources.
The committee includes representatives of the coal industry, experts and environmental activists. The Czech government has yet to give its green light for the plan.
The country is planning to become more reliant on nuclear power, which neighboring Germany decided to phase out by the end of 2022.
The Czech Republic approved the European Union’s plan to make its economy carbon neutral by 2050 after EU heads of state and government agreed that nuclear energy will be recognized as a tool to fight climate change.
The local industry has relied heavily on coal with coal power plants still generating almost 50% of its total electricity.
The country also relies on six nuclear reactors in two nuclear plants for production of a third of electricity and is finalizing a plan to build at least one more nuclear reactor.
Environmental activists say 2038 is an unjustifiably late date to phase out coal.
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ago? In 1987, IBM, Exxon, GE, Shell, AT&T, Merck, Du Pont, Philip Morris, Ford, and GM had the largest market caps on the S&P 500. ExxonMobil is the only company on that list to remain in the top 10 in 2017. Even 15 years ago, companies like Radio Shack, AOL, Yahoo, and Blockbuster were an important part of the S&P 500. Now, these companies no longer exist as public companies.
As the years go by, some companies lose their luster, and others rise to the top of the markets. We've already seen this in the last few decades, with tech companies surpassing industrial and energy companies that once dominated the S&P 500. It's hard to know what the next mega-trend will be that will knock Apple, Google, and Amazon off the top rankings of the S&P 500, but we know that companies won't stay on the S&P 500 forever.
We've identified 20 companies that are past their prime. They aren't at risk of a near-term delisting from the S&P 500, but they show negative earnings growth for the next several years. If you own any of these stocks, consider selling them now before they become the next Yahoo, Radio Shack, Blockbuster, AOL and are sold off for a fraction of their former value.
View the "20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio".