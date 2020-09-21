S&P 500   3,281.06 (-1.16%)
Detroit auto show changes dates, moves to September of 2021

Monday, September 21, 2020 | The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit's big auto show is changing dates once again.

The show will now is scheduled to take place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 9 next year.

Organizers had moved the show from January to June in order to take advantage of better weather and outdoor activities, including autonomous vehicle demonstrations. But the coronavirus forced the North American International Auto Show to be canceled this year.

Show Executive Director Rod Alberts says automakers are in agreement and excited about the date change.

Earlier this month the competing Los Angeles Auto Show moved its show from November to May of 2021, which was close to the Detroit show's June dates.

