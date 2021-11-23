Dollar Tree makes it official: Items will now cost $1.25

S&P 500   4,690.70 (+0.17%)
DOW   35,813.80 (+0.55%)
QQQ   397.48 (-0.46%)
AAPL   161.41 (+0.24%)
MSFT   337.68 (-0.63%)
FB   337.25 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   2,915.64 (-0.36%)
AMZN   3,580.04 (+0.21%)
TSLA   1,109.03 (-4.14%)
NVDA   317.46 (-0.66%)
BABA   133.66 (-2.17%)
NIO   42.04 (+1.33%)
CGC   11.62 (-0.26%)
AMD   149.92 (-1.70%)
GE   102.08 (+1.03%)
MU   85.41 (+1.85%)
T   24.76 (+0.24%)
F   20.20 (-1.37%)
DIS   151.03 (-2.03%)
ACB   6.63 (-1.04%)
AMC   39.16 (-5.04%)
PFE   51.08 (-0.23%)
BA   209.13 (-0.37%)
S&P 500   4,690.70 (+0.17%)
DOW   35,813.80 (+0.55%)
QQQ   397.48 (-0.46%)
AAPL   161.41 (+0.24%)
MSFT   337.68 (-0.63%)
FB   337.25 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   2,915.64 (-0.36%)
AMZN   3,580.04 (+0.21%)
TSLA   1,109.03 (-4.14%)
NVDA   317.46 (-0.66%)
BABA   133.66 (-2.17%)
NIO   42.04 (+1.33%)
CGC   11.62 (-0.26%)
AMD   149.92 (-1.70%)
GE   102.08 (+1.03%)
MU   85.41 (+1.85%)
T   24.76 (+0.24%)
F   20.20 (-1.37%)
DIS   151.03 (-2.03%)
ACB   6.63 (-1.04%)
AMC   39.16 (-5.04%)
PFE   51.08 (-0.23%)
BA   209.13 (-0.37%)
S&P 500   4,690.70 (+0.17%)
DOW   35,813.80 (+0.55%)
QQQ   397.48 (-0.46%)
AAPL   161.41 (+0.24%)
MSFT   337.68 (-0.63%)
FB   337.25 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   2,915.64 (-0.36%)
AMZN   3,580.04 (+0.21%)
TSLA   1,109.03 (-4.14%)
NVDA   317.46 (-0.66%)
BABA   133.66 (-2.17%)
NIO   42.04 (+1.33%)
CGC   11.62 (-0.26%)
AMD   149.92 (-1.70%)
GE   102.08 (+1.03%)
MU   85.41 (+1.85%)
T   24.76 (+0.24%)
F   20.20 (-1.37%)
DIS   151.03 (-2.03%)
ACB   6.63 (-1.04%)
AMC   39.16 (-5.04%)
PFE   51.08 (-0.23%)
BA   209.13 (-0.37%)
S&P 500   4,690.70 (+0.17%)
DOW   35,813.80 (+0.55%)
QQQ   397.48 (-0.46%)
AAPL   161.41 (+0.24%)
MSFT   337.68 (-0.63%)
FB   337.25 (-1.10%)
GOOGL   2,915.64 (-0.36%)
AMZN   3,580.04 (+0.21%)
TSLA   1,109.03 (-4.14%)
NVDA   317.46 (-0.66%)
BABA   133.66 (-2.17%)
NIO   42.04 (+1.33%)
CGC   11.62 (-0.26%)
AMD   149.92 (-1.70%)
GE   102.08 (+1.03%)
MU   85.41 (+1.85%)
T   24.76 (+0.24%)
F   20.20 (-1.37%)
DIS   151.03 (-2.03%)
ACB   6.63 (-1.04%)
AMC   39.16 (-5.04%)
PFE   51.08 (-0.23%)
BA   209.13 (-0.37%)

Dollar Tree makes it official: Items will now cost $1.25

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Faced with the rising cost of goods and freight, discount retail chain Dollar Tree said Tuesday it will be raising its prices to $1.25 for the majority of its products.

Dollar Tree said the reason for raising its prices to $1.25 was not due to “short-term or transitory market conditions” and said the price increases were permanent. The higher prices will also allow the company to cope with high merchandise cost increases as well as higher operating costs, such as wages, it said.

“(Dollar Tree) believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers,” the company said in a statement.

Dollar Tree was one of the last true “dollar stores” after most of its competition had moved away from that price point.

The company, which is based in Chesapeake, Virginia, said in September it was testing the higher prices at select stores. On Tuesday, it said it will introduce the new price point in more than 2,000 additional Dollar Tree stores in December and complete the rollout to all its stores by early next year. The company has about 8,000 Dollar Tree stores.

CEO Michael Witynski said he expects the Dollar Tree customers to remain loyal.

Its shoppers “believe that at $1.25, it’s still going to be an undeniable value because of what they’re seeing out in the marketplace,” Witynski said on a call with industry analysts. “And they know that Dollar Tree hasn’t raised its price in 35 years, so they’re giving us credit.”

The company's stock rose 9.2% on Tuesday following the announcement, which was paired with the company's quarterly earnings. Analysts at Citigroup called the earnings “disappointing” but said investors are looking past earnings to the company finally raising prices.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dollar Tree right now?

Before you consider Dollar Tree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar Tree wasn't on the list.

While Dollar Tree currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.