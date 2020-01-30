Log in

DuPont, Carnival fall; Microsoft, Tesla rise

Posted on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Microsoft Corp., up $4.74 to $172.78

The software company handily beat Wall Street's profit forecasts on sharp gains from its cloud computing business.

DuPont de Nemours Inc., down $4.97 to $52.72

The chemicals company reported revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Tesla Inc., up $59.82 to $640.81

The electric vehicle maker handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on record sales.

Carnival Corp., down $1.75 to $44.75

A couple from Hong Kong were quarantined aboard one of the company's ships near the Italian coast, according to media reports.

Mondelez International Inc., up $4.24 to $58.80

The maker of Oreo cookies reported strong fourth-quarter profits and revenue.

ServiceNow Inc., up $28.69 to $341.62

The software company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

United Parcel Service Inc., down $7.76 at $108

The package delivery company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Lam Research Corp., up $12.73 to $310.95

The semiconductor equipment maker gave investors a surprisingly good profit forecast.

