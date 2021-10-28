S&P 500   4,551.68
DOW   35,490.69
QQQ   380.00
3 High Dividend Stocks to Boost Portfolio Income
Buy The Dip In Simpson Manufacturing 
Logitech Is Still A Logical Choice For Dividend-Growth Portfolios 
Is it Too Late to Buy Exxon Mobil Stock?
Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates
GM 3Q profit falls 40% to $2.4B as chip shortage dings sales
Sherwin-Williams Breaks Out To New Highs
S&P 500   4,551.68
DOW   35,490.69
QQQ   380.00
3 High Dividend Stocks to Boost Portfolio Income
Buy The Dip In Simpson Manufacturing 
Logitech Is Still A Logical Choice For Dividend-Growth Portfolios 
Is it Too Late to Buy Exxon Mobil Stock?
Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates
GM 3Q profit falls 40% to $2.4B as chip shortage dings sales
Sherwin-Williams Breaks Out To New Highs
S&P 500   4,551.68
DOW   35,490.69
QQQ   380.00
3 High Dividend Stocks to Boost Portfolio Income
Buy The Dip In Simpson Manufacturing 
Logitech Is Still A Logical Choice For Dividend-Growth Portfolios 
Is it Too Late to Buy Exxon Mobil Stock?
Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates
GM 3Q profit falls 40% to $2.4B as chip shortage dings sales
Sherwin-Williams Breaks Out To New Highs
S&P 500   4,551.68
DOW   35,490.69
QQQ   380.00
3 High Dividend Stocks to Boost Portfolio Income
Buy The Dip In Simpson Manufacturing 
Logitech Is Still A Logical Choice For Dividend-Growth Portfolios 
Is it Too Late to Buy Exxon Mobil Stock?
Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates
GM 3Q profit falls 40% to $2.4B as chip shortage dings sales
Sherwin-Williams Breaks Out To New Highs

Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

Thursday, October 28, 2021 | The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Consumer prices in Spain increased this month by the highest rate in 29 years as a result of soaring electricity costs, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed Thursday.

The institute, known by its Spanish acronym INE, said consumer prices rose 5.5% in October compared to the same month in 2020.

Despite drastic measures that have pitted the Spanish government against big electricity firms, regulatory changes so far haven't contained the rising utility bills that the country's residents and companies are seeing as a result of a global wholesale energy price crunch.

INE said that apart from the cost of electricity, increases in fuel and gas prices also fueled the monthly consumer price hike.

Spain's consumer prices went up 4% in September compared to the same month in 2020.


7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend

Once again it appears that the death of brick and mortar retail appears to be exaggerated. First-quarter earnings are showing that many retailers that rely on in-person traffic for a considerable chunk of their business are seeing a rebound in sales. And many are planning to open stores in 2021.

This isn’t to say that e-commerce is going away. In fact, a common feature for many of these stocks is that they either developed or enhanced their digital footprint during the pandemic.

This special presentation focuses on retailers that are planning to add to their brick-and-mortar footprint in 2021. And some are planning to do so by a substantial margin. Once again, this doesn’t signal a transformative shift in the overall trend, but it does mean that for the foreseeable future, brick and mortar will have some relevance.

View the "7 Retailers That Are Bucking the E-Commerce Trend".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.