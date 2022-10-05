EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war

S&P 500   3,790.93
DOW   30,316.32
QQQ   282.13
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
Nevada Desert more Valuable than Wall Street or Silicon Valley? (Ad)
3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
Is the US Military Secretly Under Chinese Control? (Ad)
Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. Solution to China's Copper Grab (Ad)
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
European shares fall as selling kicks in after recent gains
S&P 500   3,790.93
DOW   30,316.32
QQQ   282.13
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
Nevada Desert more Valuable than Wall Street or Silicon Valley? (Ad)
3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
Is the US Military Secretly Under Chinese Control? (Ad)
Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. Solution to China's Copper Grab (Ad)
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
European shares fall as selling kicks in after recent gains
S&P 500   3,790.93
DOW   30,316.32
QQQ   282.13
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
Nevada Desert more Valuable than Wall Street or Silicon Valley? (Ad)
3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
Is the US Military Secretly Under Chinese Control? (Ad)
Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. Solution to China's Copper Grab (Ad)
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
European shares fall as selling kicks in after recent gains
S&P 500   3,790.93
DOW   30,316.32
QQQ   282.13
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
Nevada Desert more Valuable than Wall Street or Silicon Valley? (Ad)
3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
Is the US Military Secretly Under Chinese Control? (Ad)
Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The U.S. Solution to China's Copper Grab (Ad)
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
European shares fall as selling kicks in after recent gains

EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war

Wed., October 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Russia after it illegally annexed four regions in Ukraine, according to an EU official, including an expected price cap on Russian oil.

EU member-state diplomats struck the deal in Brussels, said the official representing the Czech Republic, which holds the 27-nation bloc’s rotating presidency.

No details of the sanctions were immediately released. They will be published as soon as Thursday.

They are expected to include a price cap on Russian oil, curbs on EU exports of aircraft components to the country and limits on steel imports from it.

The moves build on already-unprecedented European sanctions against Russia as a result of its war against Ukraine since February.

EU measures to date include restrictions on energy from Russia, bans on financial transactions with Russian entities including the central bank and asset freezes against more than 1,000 people and 100 organizations.

The EU is already planning to ban most Russian oil products, which will force Russia to lower prices to find new customers. OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday to discuss cutting output to boost oil prices, which would help Russia.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.