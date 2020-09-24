E.W. Scripps, Darden rise; Accenture, Penn National fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
Owens & Minor Inc., up $6.52 to $20.31.
The medical supplies distributor raised its profit forecast for the year because of better demand and productivity.
Darden Restaurants Inc., up $7.31 to $97.31.
The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.
Dollar Tree Inc., up $1.71 to $88.43.
The discount retailer restarted its stock buyback program following its suspension in March.
Ulta Beauty Inc., down $1.45 to $215.59.
The beauty products company suspended its expansion to Canada to focus on its U.S. operations.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc., up $1.16 to $18.23.
The investment banking and capital markets company beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.
Accenture Plc., down $16.23 to $214.42.
The management consulting and outsourcing services company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
E.W. Scripps Co., up 80 cents to $11.27.
The media company is buying national broadcast network ION Media for $2.65 billion.
Penn National Gaming Inc., down $5.02 to $63.89.
The casino operator is publicly offering 14 million shares of its stock.
