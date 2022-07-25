Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,969.11 (+0.19%)
DOW   31,997.86 (+0.31%)
QQQ   300.01 (-0.66%)
AAPL   152.84 (-0.81%)
MSFT   258.60 (-0.68%)
META   167.15 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   107.66 (-0.22%)
AMZN   121.44 (-0.80%)
TSLA   811.12 (-0.69%)
NVDA   167.48 (-3.30%)
NIO   19.15 (-0.47%)
BABA   100.05 (-0.56%)
AMD   85.71 (-2.71%)
MU   60.06 (-2.01%)
CGC   2.52 (-1.95%)
T   18.62 (+1.20%)
GE   68.59 (+0.59%)
F   12.87 (+0.39%)
DIS   103.06 (+0.33%)
AMC   14.88 (-4.00%)
PFE   51.60 (+0.72%)
PYPL   81.31 (+0.32%)
NFLX   220.29 (-0.07%)
S&P 500   3,969.11 (+0.19%)
DOW   31,997.86 (+0.31%)
QQQ   300.01 (-0.66%)
AAPL   152.84 (-0.81%)
MSFT   258.60 (-0.68%)
META   167.15 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   107.66 (-0.22%)
AMZN   121.44 (-0.80%)
TSLA   811.12 (-0.69%)
NVDA   167.48 (-3.30%)
NIO   19.15 (-0.47%)
BABA   100.05 (-0.56%)
AMD   85.71 (-2.71%)
MU   60.06 (-2.01%)
CGC   2.52 (-1.95%)
T   18.62 (+1.20%)
GE   68.59 (+0.59%)
F   12.87 (+0.39%)
DIS   103.06 (+0.33%)
AMC   14.88 (-4.00%)
PFE   51.60 (+0.72%)
PYPL   81.31 (+0.32%)
NFLX   220.29 (-0.07%)
S&P 500   3,969.11 (+0.19%)
DOW   31,997.86 (+0.31%)
QQQ   300.01 (-0.66%)
AAPL   152.84 (-0.81%)
MSFT   258.60 (-0.68%)
META   167.15 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   107.66 (-0.22%)
AMZN   121.44 (-0.80%)
TSLA   811.12 (-0.69%)
NVDA   167.48 (-3.30%)
NIO   19.15 (-0.47%)
BABA   100.05 (-0.56%)
AMD   85.71 (-2.71%)
MU   60.06 (-2.01%)
CGC   2.52 (-1.95%)
T   18.62 (+1.20%)
GE   68.59 (+0.59%)
F   12.87 (+0.39%)
DIS   103.06 (+0.33%)
AMC   14.88 (-4.00%)
PFE   51.60 (+0.72%)
PYPL   81.31 (+0.32%)
NFLX   220.29 (-0.07%)
S&P 500   3,969.11 (+0.19%)
DOW   31,997.86 (+0.31%)
QQQ   300.01 (-0.66%)
AAPL   152.84 (-0.81%)
MSFT   258.60 (-0.68%)
META   167.15 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   107.66 (-0.22%)
AMZN   121.44 (-0.80%)
TSLA   811.12 (-0.69%)
NVDA   167.48 (-3.30%)
NIO   19.15 (-0.47%)
BABA   100.05 (-0.56%)
AMD   85.71 (-2.71%)
MU   60.06 (-2.01%)
CGC   2.52 (-1.95%)
T   18.62 (+1.20%)
GE   68.59 (+0.59%)
F   12.87 (+0.39%)
DIS   103.06 (+0.33%)
AMC   14.88 (-4.00%)
PFE   51.60 (+0.72%)
PYPL   81.31 (+0.32%)
NFLX   220.29 (-0.07%)

Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases

Monday, July 25, 2022 | Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives and an investment banker were among nine people charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes revealed on Monday with the unsealing of indictments in New York City.

It was one of the most significant attacks by law enforcement on insider trading in a decade and a prosecutor and other federal officials planned a news conference to elaborate on the cases that they said resulted in millions of dollars of illegal profits for the defendants, who were situated on both coasts and in middle America.

One indictment identified Stephen Buyer as someone who misappropriated secrets he learned as a consultant to make about $350,000 illegally. Buyer, a Republican congressman from 1993 through 2011, served on committees with oversight over the telecommunications industry, the indictment said.

Buyer was accused in court papers of engaging in insider trading during a merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, among other deals. Documents said he leveraged his work as a consultant and lobbyist to make illegal profits.

In a civil case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission in Manhattan federal court against Buyer, he was described as making purchases of Sprint securities in March 2018 just a day after attending a golf outing with a T-Mobile executive who told him about the company's then nonpublic plan to acquire Sprint.

“When insiders like Buyer — an attorney, a former prosecutor, and a retired Congressman — monetize their access to material, nonpublic information, as alleged in this case, they not only violate the federal securities laws, but also undermine public trust and confidence in the fairness of our markets,” Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC Enforcement Division, said in a release.

In a second prosecution, three executives at Silicon Valley technology companies were charged with trading on inside information about corporate mergers that one of them learned about from his employer.


In a third case, a man who was training to be an FBI agent allegedly stole inside information from his then-girlfriend who was working at a major Washington D.C. law firm. According to court papers, he and a friend made more than $1.4 million in illegal profits after he learned that Merck & Co. was going to acquire Pandion Therapeutics.

In a fourth indictment, an investment banker based in New York was charged with sharing secrets about potential mergers with another with an understanding that the pair would share illegal profits of about $280,000.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SentinelOne (S)
1.994 of 5 stars		$24.48-4.2%N/A-17.12Moderate Buy$38.59
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in SentinelOne right now?

Before you consider SentinelOne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SentinelOne wasn't on the list.

While SentinelOne currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.