Fed Comments Dent Gold Mining ETF

Gold mining exchange traded fund (ETF) SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) is pulling back, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate banking panel that more interest rate hikes are needed in order to tame inflation.

Last seen down 1.4% to trade at $169.20, today's pullback has GLD trading back below its 80-day moving average. After last week snapping a five-week losing streak, the shares are now trading just below their year-to-date breakeven mark, and now stand 9.3% lower over the last 12 months.

Now could be a good time to speculate on the security's next move with options, as premiums are attractively priced. This is per the ETF's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 14%, which ranks at the low 5th percentile of readings from the last 12 months. Furthermore, the security's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) of 72 out of 100 means GLD has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations over the past year.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here