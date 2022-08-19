S&P 500   4,237.53 (-1.08%)
DOW   33,742.71 (-0.75%)
QQQ   326.25 (-0.92%)
AAPL   173.33 (-0.47%)
MSFT   288.56 (-0.55%)
META   171.66 (-1.72%)
GOOGL   118.74 (-1.19%)
AMZN   140.51 (-1.26%)
TSLA   894.43 (-1.56%)
NVDA   183.51 (-2.25%)
NIO   19.45 (-2.31%)
BABA   91.00 (+0.29%)
AMD   98.34 (-2.09%)
T   18.41 (-0.11%)
MU   61.96 (-1.62%)
CGC   3.80 (-0.26%)
F   16.04 (-0.68%)
GE   78.19 (-1.29%)
DIS   121.07 (-1.30%)
AMC   18.39 (-4.67%)
PYPL   97.97 (-1.89%)
PFE   48.91 (+0.68%)
NFLX   242.00 (-1.29%)
Foot Locker names former Ulta Beauty chief as CEO

Fri., August 19, 2022 | Associated Press


Pedestrians walk past a Footlocker store, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in New York. Foot Locker has named former Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon as its chief executive, replacing Richard Johnson, who will retire next month after leading the mall-based athletic retailer since 2014. Dillon will take over the top position at Foot Locker effective Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Foot Locker named former Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon as its chief executive Friday, replacing Richard Johnson, who will retire next month after leading the athletic retailer since 2014.

Foot Locker shares jumped more than 20% in premarket trading on the announcement.

Dillon will take over the top position at Foot Locker effective September 1, though Johnson will continue as the board's executive chairman through 2023.

Dillon led the cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty as it tripled its market capitalization from 2013 to 2021 and doubled its number of stores and loyalty memberships. She also served as president and CEO of U.S. Cellular and held executive and leadership positions at McDonald’s and PepsiCo.

Foot Locker, based in New York, has 2,800 stores across 28 countries and reported $9 billion in sales last year.

