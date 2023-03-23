Ford Motor Reveals Financial Details of EV Unit

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today revealed financial details that could give Wall Street a better understanding of how profitable its evolving electric vehicle (EV) business is.

On an operating basis, the automaker's EV business lost $2.1 billion last year, offset by $10 billion in profits from its internal combustion and fleet units. The company expects to lose $3 billion this year, though it still anticipates achieving an 8% pretax margin by late 2026.

Ford Motor stock is edging higher ahead of the open, last seen up 1.7% at $11.67. After briefly breaking above its 20-day moving average earlier this month, the trendline is once again providing resistance on the charts, as is the $12 area. Year-to-date, F sports a small 3.7% lead.

For those wanting to weigh in, options look like the right route, with traders pricing in low volatility expectations. This is per the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 41% that sits higher than just 24% of annual readings.

It's also worth noting F's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks at 75 out of 100, suggesting it has exceeded options traders' volatility expectations over the past year.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here