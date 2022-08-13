Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Average 126% gains – NO losers!?   (Ad)pixel
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 - 8/12
Average 126% gains – NO losers!?   (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Average 126% gains – NO losers!?   (Ad)pixel
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 - 8/12
Average 126% gains – NO losers!?   (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Average 126% gains – NO losers!?   (Ad)pixel
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 - 8/12
Average 126% gains – NO losers!?   (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)
S&P 500   4,280.15
DOW   33,761.05
QQQ   330.39
2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Average 126% gains – NO losers!?   (Ad)pixel
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 - 8/12
Average 126% gains – NO losers!?   (Ad)pixel
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill
In Biden's big bill: Climate, health care, deficit reduction
Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?
Trading Millionaire Reveals, “2008 Was My Most Profitable Year” (Ad)

Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Sat., August 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

Anshu Jain
Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank Anshu Jain speaks during the annual shareholders meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 22, 2014. Jain, a fomer co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died, according to a statement by his family on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. He was 59. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anshu Jain, a former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died, his family said in a statement Saturday. He was 59.

Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, where he helped build the firm's global capital markets business. As Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen, he was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank. Before that, he was appointed to Deutsche Bank’s Management Board in 2009 and ran the corporate and investment bank division from 2010.

“Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank’s position in our global business with companies and institutional investors," said Alexander Wynaendts, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank. “Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial center.”

After leaving Deutsche Bank, Jain served as president of New York-based financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald from 2017 until his death.

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick said Jain “was the consummate professional who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role as president.”

He began his career as an analyst in derivatives research at Kidder, Peabody & Co., then moved to Merrill Lynch, where he spent seven years setting up and then running the firm’s global hedge fund coverage group.

Jain was born in Jaipur, India, in January 1963. He received an MBA at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He was a lifelong vegetarian and loved wildlife photography, cricket and golf, according to his family's statement.

He is survived by his wife, Geetika, his mother, and two children.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.