Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies









NEW YORK (AP) — Anshu Jain, a former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died, his family said in a statement Saturday. He was 59.

Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.

Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, where he helped build the firm's global capital markets business. As Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen, he was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank. Before that, he was appointed to Deutsche Bank’s Management Board in 2009 and ran the corporate and investment bank division from 2010.

“Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank’s position in our global business with companies and institutional investors," said Alexander Wynaendts, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank. “Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial center.”

After leaving Deutsche Bank, Jain served as president of New York-based financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald from 2017 until his death.

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick said Jain “was the consummate professional who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role as president.”

He began his career as an analyst in derivatives research at Kidder, Peabody & Co., then moved to Merrill Lynch, where he spent seven years setting up and then running the firm’s global hedge fund coverage group.

Jain was born in Jaipur, India, in January 1963. He received an MBA at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He was a lifelong vegetarian and loved wildlife photography, cricket and golf, according to his family's statement.

He is survived by his wife, Geetika, his mother, and two children.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".