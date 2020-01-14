Log in

German government signs $96 billion rail infrastructure plan

Posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press


In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 file photo, an ICE train approaches the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany. Germany's upper house of parliament has approved a plan to lower the value-added tax on train tickets, making rail travel cheaper from Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government signed a deal Tuesday with state-owned train operator Deutsche Bahn to inject almost $100 billion into the country's rail infrastructure over the next decade.

Under the agreement, the federal government will contribute 62 billion euros ($69 billion) toward maintaining and modernizing the existing train network.

Deutsche Bahn will contribute 24 billion euros (about $27 billion) to the plan that will see ageing tracks and railway bridges replaced.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said the investment - a 54% increase over the previous planning period - would herald a “shining age” for Germany's railways.

The German government has pledged to expand rail travel as part of its efforts to cut emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases from transportation.

It recently agreed to cut a value-added tax for train tickets, reducing the cost of long-distance journeys by about 10%.


