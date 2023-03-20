S&P 500   3,945.40 (+0.73%)
DOW   32,185.38 (+1.02%)
QQQ   303.82 (-0.50%)
AAPL   155.15 (+0.10%)
MSFT   270.39 (-3.24%)
META   195.51 (-0.05%)
GOOGL   100.34 (-1.26%)
AMZN   96.55 (-2.43%)
TSLA   185.65 (+3.06%)
NVDA   253.74 (-1.36%)
NIO   8.82 (+6.78%)
BABA   81.24 (-0.53%)
AMD   93.07 (-4.88%)
T   18.44 (+1.71%)
F   11.36 (+0.53%)
MU   56.38 (-0.49%)
CGC   1.97 (-1.50%)
GE   90.52 (+0.25%)
DIS   94.31 (+1.19%)
AMC   4.31 (+3.11%)
PFE   40.45 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.80 (+1.11%)
NFLX   304.84 (+0.44%)
German pensions to rise again, but slower than inflation

Mon., March 20, 2023 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German retirees' pensions will rise significantly this summer for the second consecutive year, the government said Monday, though the increase will still fall short of the current inflation rate.

The Labor Ministry said pensions will increase by 4.39% in the former West Germany on July 1 and by 5.86% in the formerly communist east. That will follow increases last year of 5.35% in the west and 6.12% in the east.

Rises in German pensions are linked largely to wage developments. Inflation has added to upward pressure on wages; salary negotiations in various sectors lately have seen high demands and in some cases hefty increases.

Germany's annual inflation rate stood at 8.7% in February, unchanged from January.

The latest pension increase falls short of that. But it will finally bring pensions in the less prosperous east up to the level of those in the west, which is home to most of Germany’s population, after years of efforts to narrow the gap.

Featured Articles and Offers

