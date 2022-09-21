50% OFF
S&P 500   3,855.93
DOW   30,706.23
QQQ   288.73
Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
3 Meme Stocks to Avoid No Matter What Anyone Says
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022
Germany nationalizes country's biggest gas importer Uniper

Wed., September 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

FILE --Logo of the energy supplier Uniper at the group headquarters in Duesseldorf, Germany, July 8, 2022. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP, file)

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has agreed to nationalize the country's biggest gas importing company, Uniper, expanding state intervention in the industry to prevent an energy shortage resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.

The deal with Uniper builds on a rescue package agreed in July and features a capital increase of 8 billion euros (dollars) that the government will finance. As part of the agreement, the government will take a majority stake in Uniper, which until now was controlled by Finland-based Fortum. The Finnish government has the largest stake in Fortum.

Uniper’s losses have mounted as Russia has cut back natural gas supplies to European countries supporting Ukraine. Prices have soared for the fuel needed to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories, raising fears of business closures, rationing and a recession as the weather turns cold.

European countries have scrambled to counter the price spiral and prioritized securing their energy supplies for winter, including by filling their natural gas storage. Just last week, Germany also moved to take control of three Russian-owned oil refineries before an embargo on Russian oil takes effect next year.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

