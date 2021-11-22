GM exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker

S&P 500   4,714.51 (+0.35%)
DOW   35,799.66 (+0.56%)
QQQ   403.24 (-0.19%)
AAPL   164.09 (+2.20%)
MSFT   343.20 (+0.03%)
FB   344.54 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,945.02 (-1.13%)
AMZN   3,595.41 (-2.21%)
TSLA   1,176.00 (+3.42%)
NVDA   328.93 (-0.28%)
BABA   136.52 (-2.72%)
NIO   41.72 (+7.92%)
CGC   11.68 (-4.11%)
AMD   155.05 (-0.23%)
GE   100.95 (+0.99%)
MU   85.25 (+2.67%)
T   24.76 (+2.61%)
F   20.16 (+3.97%)
DIS   153.12 (-0.57%)
ACB   6.73 (-4.40%)
AMC   40.92 (+0.12%)
PFE   51.36 (+1.10%)
BA   209.87 (-1.99%)
S&P 500   4,714.51 (+0.35%)
DOW   35,799.66 (+0.56%)
QQQ   403.24 (-0.19%)
AAPL   164.09 (+2.20%)
MSFT   343.20 (+0.03%)
FB   344.54 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,945.02 (-1.13%)
AMZN   3,595.41 (-2.21%)
TSLA   1,176.00 (+3.42%)
NVDA   328.93 (-0.28%)
BABA   136.52 (-2.72%)
NIO   41.72 (+7.92%)
CGC   11.68 (-4.11%)
AMD   155.05 (-0.23%)
GE   100.95 (+0.99%)
MU   85.25 (+2.67%)
T   24.76 (+2.61%)
F   20.16 (+3.97%)
DIS   153.12 (-0.57%)
ACB   6.73 (-4.40%)
AMC   40.92 (+0.12%)
PFE   51.36 (+1.10%)
BA   209.87 (-1.99%)
S&P 500   4,714.51 (+0.35%)
DOW   35,799.66 (+0.56%)
QQQ   403.24 (-0.19%)
AAPL   164.09 (+2.20%)
MSFT   343.20 (+0.03%)
FB   344.54 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,945.02 (-1.13%)
AMZN   3,595.41 (-2.21%)
TSLA   1,176.00 (+3.42%)
NVDA   328.93 (-0.28%)
BABA   136.52 (-2.72%)
NIO   41.72 (+7.92%)
CGC   11.68 (-4.11%)
AMD   155.05 (-0.23%)
GE   100.95 (+0.99%)
MU   85.25 (+2.67%)
T   24.76 (+2.61%)
F   20.16 (+3.97%)
DIS   153.12 (-0.57%)
ACB   6.73 (-4.40%)
AMC   40.92 (+0.12%)
PFE   51.36 (+1.10%)
BA   209.87 (-1.99%)
S&P 500   4,714.51 (+0.35%)
DOW   35,799.66 (+0.56%)
QQQ   403.24 (-0.19%)
AAPL   164.09 (+2.20%)
MSFT   343.20 (+0.03%)
FB   344.54 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,945.02 (-1.13%)
AMZN   3,595.41 (-2.21%)
TSLA   1,176.00 (+3.42%)
NVDA   328.93 (-0.28%)
BABA   136.52 (-2.72%)
NIO   41.72 (+7.92%)
CGC   11.68 (-4.11%)
AMD   155.05 (-0.23%)
GE   100.95 (+0.99%)
MU   85.25 (+2.67%)
T   24.76 (+2.61%)
F   20.16 (+3.97%)
DIS   153.12 (-0.57%)
ACB   6.73 (-4.40%)
AMC   40.92 (+0.12%)
PFE   51.36 (+1.10%)
BA   209.87 (-1.99%)

GM exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker

Monday, November 22, 2021 | The Associated Press


A GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020. General Motors is testing the water in electric boating by buying a 25% stake in a Seattle company that makes battery-powered outboard motors. The Detroit automaker said Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 that it bought the stake in Pure Watercraft for a venture that it says will develop and commercialize battery electric watercraft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is testing the water in electric boating by buying a 25% stake in a Seattle company that makes battery-powered outboard motors.

The Detroit automaker said Monday that it bought the stake in Pure Watercraft for a venture that it says will develop and commercialize battery electric watercraft.

Pure Watercraft, founded in 2011, is worth $600 million after the GM deal, spokesman Gabe Johnson said. GM said its investment is worth $150 million, including cash and in-kind contributions. The companies would not disclose how much money GM is putting into the deal.

Privately held Pure Watercraft makes an electric outboard propulsion system powered by a lithium-ion battery. It's designed as a drop-in replacement for any boat with a gas outboard motor from 25 to 50 horsepower. The company also works with boat manufacturers to sell complete boats, according to its website.

The two companies will combine Pure Watercraft's marine experience with GM's engineering, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, the automaker said in a prepared statement.

“This joint effort with GM is expected to enable us to make significant technological advancements in range and charging, while achieving volume production,” Pure Watercraft founder and CEO Andy Rebele said.

The deal gives GM an opportunity to use its electric technology in another industry beyond automotive, said Dan Nicholson, vice president of global electrification. “The combined expertise of these two enterprises should result in future zero-emissions marine product offerings,” Nicholson said.

GM already is working on electrification and hydrogen powered vehicles in the rail, truck and aerospace industries.

Shares of GM rose 2.8% to $63.51 in midday trading Monday.

Should you invest $1,000 in General Motors right now?

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Motors (GM)2.7$63.97+3.5%N/A8.55Buy$70.16
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.