Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold

S&P 500   3,577.03
DOW   29,210.85
QQQ   262.66
4 Key Lessons Moving from Corporate MBA to Entrepreneur
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Apple's Price Targets Are Changing
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Become An Investor For Just 0,87$ Per Share (Ad)pixel
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
S&P 500   3,577.03
DOW   29,210.85
QQQ   262.66
4 Key Lessons Moving from Corporate MBA to Entrepreneur
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Apple's Price Targets Are Changing
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Become An Investor For Just 0,87$ Per Share (Ad)pixel
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
S&P 500   3,577.03
DOW   29,210.85
QQQ   262.66
4 Key Lessons Moving from Corporate MBA to Entrepreneur
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Apple's Price Targets Are Changing
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Become An Investor For Just 0,87$ Per Share (Ad)pixel
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
S&P 500   3,577.03
DOW   29,210.85
QQQ   262.66
4 Key Lessons Moving from Corporate MBA to Entrepreneur
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Apple's Price Targets Are Changing
Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
Get Your Money Out of U.S. Banks Immediately (Ad)
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power
Become An Investor For Just 0,87$ Per Share (Ad)pixel
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

Had enough? S&P plunge could deepen if recession takes hold

Thu., October 13, 2022 | Stan Choe, AP Business Writer

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. If the economy really is headed for a recession, the stock market may have still more to drop. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — If the economy really is headed for a recession, the stock market may have still more to drop.

The S&P 500 came into this week having already plunged roughly 24% from its record high earlier this year. But history shows the average U.S. recession since 1947 has brought an even bigger fall for stocks: roughly 30%, according to Goldman Sachs.

Recently, the pain has been even worse than that. The last three recessions have seen the main measure of the U.S. stock market lose between 34% and 57%.

How stocks behave around recessions isn't an academic question. With the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates sharply in hopes of getting inflation under control, more economists are warning of a possible downturn.

The housing industry has already been hit hard by the leap in mortgage rates that have resulted from the Fed's moves. Sales of new homes sank in the summer to their weakest level in more than six years. Growth has slowed elsewhere in the economy too. Manufacturing is expanding at its weakest pace since the 2020 recession.

The jobs market is still doing well and unemployment is very low, as employers continue to hire hundreds of thousands of workers every month. That's actually discouraging to Wall Street, believe it or not.

The good news for wage earners will likely spur the Fed to aggressively hike interest rates further, and keep them there longer. Higher interest rates will slow the economy by making it more expensive to get a loan to buy a house, a car or anything else on credit.

High rates also hit the two main levers that set stock prices. On one hand, they can drag down corporate profits by making borrowing more expensive, and lower sales through a weaker economy.

On the other hand, high rates change stock investors' risk-reward calculation: Investors can get relatively better returns by buying safe bonds, which draws money away from riskier stocks.


Strategists at Goldman Sachs say the S&P 500 could ultimately fall 34% from its peak if investors become convinced a “hard landing” is coming for the economy. In that scenario, the S&P 500 could fall to 3,150 by the middle of next year. It closed Tuesday at 3,588.84.

Strategists at Deutsche Bank are even more pessimistic. They say stocks looked particularly expensive coming into this year, with one measure of valuation at its highest level on record outside the tech bubble at the turn of the millennium. The German bank says the S&P 500 could fall to early-pandemic levels around 3,000, if profits drop by the usual amount for a recession.

Should you invest $1,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group right now?

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.4166 of 5 stars		$295.31+0.4%3.39%6.68Hold$404.81
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.