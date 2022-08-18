Hong Kong seeks citizens caught in Southeast Asia scams

S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)

Hong Kong seeks citizens caught in Southeast Asia scams

Thu., August 18, 2022 | The Associated Press


Michael Cheuk, Under Secretary for Hong Kong's Security Bureau speaks during a press conference held at the Immigration Department in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Hong Kong officials said on Thursday they are seeking the return of citizens who traveled to Southeast Asia for jobs that entrapped them in scams and virtual slavery. (AP Photo/Katie Tam)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong officials said Thursday they are seeking the return of citizens who traveled to Southeast Asia for jobs that entrapped them in scams and virtual slavery.

The victims, who also came from Taiwan and mainland China, took jobs in call centers that sought to cheat Chinese speakers into making payments on fabricated bills and government fees.

Michael Cheuk, undersecretary of Hong Kong’s Security Bureau, said the police and immigration department had received requests for help in bringing back 20 people since January, with 12 of them now safe, although two remain in Myanmar.

Cheuk said officials have not been able to identify the exact location of the eight remaining Hong Kong citizens.

“Our immigration officers are trying their utmost and reach out to the Chinese Embassy and the local consulate generals and explore all the means and avenues and try to secure their safe return," he said.

The scam networks, which often have links to transnational organized crime, are set up overseas to avoid detection, luring educated young workers with promises of high earnings. The workers are then subject to isolation and the threat of violence unless they succeed in cheating victims in mainland China reached by phone into transferring payments into overseas bank accounts.

Taiwanese media have also reported on people being taken to Cambodia after being told they could earn tens of thousands of dollars a month working for financial companies. Myanmar, which remains in crisis after a military takeover, is another location favored by the scammers, with many victims passing through the regional transport hub of Thailand.

The scammers have operated for years, working out of locations as far as away Nepal and East Africa. China has sought to quash the practice, but the schemes appear to remain successful, playing on a strong deference to authority and fear of reprisals among the victims.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.