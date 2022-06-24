×
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 6/24/2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

Wall Street rallied on Friday, lifting the S&P 500 3.1% for its best gain in two years. The benchmark index also ended the week 6.4% higher, erasing the brutal loss it took a week earlier.

It was just the second winning week for the S&P 500 in the last 12.

Stocks climbed this week as pressure from rising Treasury yields let up somewhat and investors speculated the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about raising interest rates as earlier thought to control inflation.

It’s been a reprieve from Wall Street’s tumble through most of the year.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 116.01 points, or 3.1%, to 3,911.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 823.32 points, or 2.7%, to 31,500.68.

The Nasdaq rose 375.43 points, or 3.3%, to 11,607.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 54.06 points, or 3.2%, to 1,765.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 236.90 points, or 6.4%.

The Dow is up 1,611.90 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 809.27 points, or 7.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 100.04 points, or 6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 854.44 points, or 17.9%.

The Dow is down 4,837.62 points, or 13.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,037.35 points, or 25.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 479.58 points, or 21.4%.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".

